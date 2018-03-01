Local couple indicted for sex crimes

March 1, 2018

A Brownfield man and his wife were indicted by a Terry County grand jury this week for multiple sex crimes.

Larry Wayne Davis, 53, was indicted for continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14 and also for prohibited sexual conduct with an ancestor or descendent.

His wife, Tamberly Davis, 55, was indicted for abandonment and endangerment of a child in imminent danger of bodily injury.

Larry Davis was arrested October 27 in Lubbock on multiple charges and remains incarcerated in Terry County Jail.

Bond for both counts totals $150,000.

Davis had been employed as a teacher with the Windham school district, which operates inside state prison facilities.

Bond for Mrs. Davis was set at $7,500, which was posted within days of her initial arrest. She was not employed at the time of her arrest.

