Little Dribblers All Stars named

On the team for Major League Boys are back row left to right – Chris Garcia, Jr., Austin Sisson, Sebastian Reyes, Fernando Perez and Kaydyn Moore. Front row – Brandon Anthony, Joe Carillo, Jaron Lawrence, Lotan Jiminez and Clyde Lary. Not pictured is Hunter Altamarino and Jonathon Ramiro. They are coached by Jasper Finninen, Bobby Lawrence and Plutarco Castro.

The Minor League Boys All Star team includes back row left to right – Simeon Hawkins, John Fields, Joseph Bayless, Joe Mata and Kaden Salas. Front row – Kanyon Cantrell, Jayden Salas, Braden Baker, Jordan Stell and Braylon Bruno. Not pictured are Izaiah Morin and Tucker Southard. The team is coached by Daniel Morin.

The Major League Little Dribbler Girls All Star team, back row left to right – Jaylen Molina, Cassidy Mendez, Mallore Martinez, Rhianna Miranda, Kara Valentin and Ilionah Finninen. Front row – Leah Garcia, Amery Pauda, Kendal Huerta, Jasslyn Gomez, Yasmine Silva and Kandis Rodriguez. Alix Rodriguez and Eric Pauda are the coaches.

Rounding out the All Star teams, The Minor League Girls Team includes back row left to right – Mallorie Martinez, Jayclyn Vela, Kaylynn Finninen and Mackenzee Finninen. Front row – Mandy Martinez, Azanea Dominguez, Micah Herrera, Melody Salas, Rayleigh Perry and Maddie Brisendine. Not pictured are Gracey Hernandez and Jaylyn Gonzales. They are coached by Tamara and Jimmy Vela and Jose Hernandez.

