Limon to head Cubs baseball program

Brownfield ISD administrators announced Friday that the Brownfield Cubs baseball program will be lead next season by veteran coach Hector Limon, Sr.

Limon coached the Lady Cubs softball team this season, but will return to his roots with the move back to baseball next year.

In the world of high school baseball, few names carry as much weight and earn as much respect as Hector Limon, Sr.

Limon, 53, has almost 30 years of baseball coaching under his belt.

He told the Brownfield News on Friday that he enjoyed leading the Lady Cubs, but he is excited for the opportunity to get back into baseball.

“The girls were great and I had a lot of fun and I learned a lot with them,” he said. “But baseball is what I do and what I know and I’m ready to get out there and get to work.”

“I will continue to implement my philosophy of hard work and discipline,” he said. “When discipline comes first, everything else falls into place.

Limon and his wife, Josie, have lived and worked in Brownfield for three years and have come to love the community.

“We enjoy Brownfield and we intend to stay here,” he said.

The Limon family has put down substantial roots in Brownfield.

He is finishing his third school year at Brownfield Middle School

His wife, Josie, teaches Spanish at Brownfield High School

His oldest son, Hector, Jr., is Assistant Principal at BHS.

His daughter-in-law Erin teaches math at BHS.

His middle son, Marcus, was a P.E. coach at Oak Grove Elementary.

And his youngest son, Mick, has worked as a substitute teacher in BISD while finishing his education degree at LCU.

Brownfield Athletic Director Jeff Smith told the News that Limon’s reputation throughout the state made him the obvious choice to lead the Cubs after current Head Coach Bart Upchurch resigned to follow former AD Bryan Welps to Amarillo River Road.

“I am extremely excited to bring Coach Limon into our Cubs baseball program,” Smith said of one of his first hires as Brownfield’s AD. “Anytime you bring in a man of that magnitude and that caliber of a coach with the resume he has, it’s a no-brainer. Everything about him it adds to thetotal program.

“He did an exceptional job with the girls, but baseball is where he needs to be,” Smith continued. “His reputation around the area and around the state are phenomenal and his pedigree can’t be argued. He’s going to be great for the program and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

BISD Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe confirmed the hire on Friday and said the search for a softball coach would begin immediately.

