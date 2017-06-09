Law to ban texting while driving honors Alex Brown

Texting while driving will soon be illegal in Texas, thanks in no small part to the continual efforts of a Terry County family.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ban into law Tuesday, ending a decade-long effort by safety advocates to reduce potentially deadly driver distractions on the road.

With Gov. Abbot’s signature, House Bill 62, also known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, will become the law of the land on September 1.

On November 10, 2009, 17-year-old Alex was killed when she crashed her truck on a rural road while she was on her way to school.

She was carrying on text messaging to four different friends at the time of the crash, traveling at 70 mph and was not wearing a seat belt.

Alex was thrown through the passenger side window and her truck rolled over, crushing her.

Her friends reported that she was running late for school since she had been on Facebook that morning.

Her death caught the attention of several communities and all of West Texas as her name became a rallying cry for teenagers to stop texting while driving.

Alex’s parents, Johnny Mac and Jeanne Brown, and her little sister, Katrina, were featured on the ABC’s popular Extreme Home Makeover and they took to the road to spread her story and the warning not to text and drive, displaying her wrecked pickup for impact.

Jeanne told the Brownfield News this week that a weight was lifted from her shoulders with the Governor’s signature.

“It was hard to believe and I didn’t at first,” she said. “A friend congratulated me and I thought she was wrong. I had to go look and saw that he had signed it.”

Brown also received a call from Governor Abbot this week to thank her for helping get the bill passed.

“He expressed his sympathy about Alex and he thanked us for our work,” she said. “He told me he has a daughter and he realized that could easily have happened to her. It was a nice conversation and an honor to talk to him.”

Texas will become one of the last states to adopt some kind of texting while driving ban when the law takes effect.

Texting would be punishable by a fine of up to $99 for first-time offenders and $200 for repeat offenses.

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Arizona, Missouri and Montana will be the only states without a texting while driving ban.

Dozens of Texas cities already ban texting while driving.

While no texting-while-driving ban is currently in place in Brownfield, a no cell-phone use area is designated in school zones observed by the Brownfield Independent School District.

The regulation, enforced by the Brownfield Police, was adopted by the city council several years ago.

The state law covers texting only and prohibits the use of hand-held phones to “read, write or send an electronic message” while driving.

Other Internet use for navigation or music programs is allowed.

Abbott said Tuesday that when lawmakers meet in special session in July and August, he wants them to pass a state law that will roll back any local ordinances that ban mobile device use beyond texting while driving.

“We don’t need a patchwork of regulations,” across the state, Abbott said.

Rep. Tom Craddick (R-Midland) and Sen. Judith Zaffirni (D-Laredo) authored the bill that Gov. Abbot eventually signed.

“I am pleased that Governor Abbott signed House Bill 62 and it will become law. By enacting this public safety legislation, the governor is saving lives by deterring this dangerous and deadly behavior,” Craddick said. “For a long time, Texas has needed this law to prevent the loss of life in unnecessary and preventable crashes and we finally have it. This delivers a strong message to Texas drivers to stop texting, put down their phone, and keep their eyes on the road. Like AT&T says: It can wait.”

Jeanne Brown said she was thankful for the help of those legislators and everyone who helped get the bill passed.

Safety advocates have been pressing for the texting ban for years.

Lawmakers passed a ban in 2011, only to see it vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.

The issue gained new momentum after a March church bus crash killed 13 people.

Federal investigators have said the driver of a pickup truck that hit the bus said he was checking for a text when the crash happened and had taken prescription drugs.

Some lawmakers have worried the ban will be difficult and confusing to enforce, and will give police new powers to pull over people who might be doing something legal if they mistake the presence of a phone or mobile device for texting.

Jeanne Brown said she understands both points of view, but she feels the ban is an important step toward safety for all drivers.

“It was a fight a long time ago to make people wear seat belts,” she said. “This is like that. It’s just going to take time.”

She also said Alex would be proud.

“Of course we miss her and would rather have her here with us,” she said. “But she always wanted to impact the world and make a difference and now she has.”

Alex’s MySpace page was topped with her thought: “I’m going to change the world, or die trying.”

“I always think about that,” her mother said. “I think she’s very happy, knowing that something good can come of a tragedy like that. There’s no reason for anyone else to have to deal with what we have been through. Not when it’s so easy, just putting down your phone.”

