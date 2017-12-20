Lady Cubs get win over Odessa

The Brownfield Lady Cubs gave their home crowd an early Christmas present in the form of a win on Tuesday over Odessa High.

Brownfield jumped out to an early lead in the game, running up a 14-4 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

They cooled a bit in the second frame, allowing Odessa to narrow the gap a bit, but maintained a lead heading into the locker room on top, 18-12, at the half.

The Lady Cubs kept the momentum in the third quarter, adding nine points to Odessa’s six for a 27-18 lead heading into the final frame.

Brownfield added six points in the fourth, while Odessa put five more on the board for a final score of 33-23.

Head Coach Michelle Wyatt told the Brownfield News following the win that she liked what she saw out of her team.

“We’re starting to get more comfortable and stick to the game plan,” she said. “We’re boxing out and bringing down more rebounds and we’re running our plays and executing a lot better. I feel good about where we are as a team heading into the break.”

The Lady Cubs were led on the night by Caitlyn Martinez with nine points on four buckets and a free throw.

Morgan Silva and Dayna Romero both added seven points. Romero had three buckets and a free throw, while Silva had two shots in the paint and one from behind the arc.

Serena Fisher was perfect at the free throw line Tuesday night for her four points. Emma Powell, Ketara Williams, and Lexi Nave were good for two points each.

Category: Updates