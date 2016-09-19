Lady ‘Cats win Post tourney

The Wellman-Union Lady Cat Volleyball team has had a busy week. They started district play and also played in a tournament in Post.

On Tuesday, September 6 the Ladies traveled to Aspermont. The Lady Cats lost this match in three sets. Head Coach Robin Tells stated, “Our missed serves really hurt us. I think our girls saw some harder competition and struggled to play at a higher level for three whole sets.”

The final set count was 25-16, 25-14 and 25-20. Jacy Rowden led the way with five serving points, three kills, three assists and six blocks. Karli Lambert had 10 serving points, one kill and five assists.

The Ladies then traveled to Post on Saturday. When they faced the host team, Coach Tells did not feel like they played up to the level of which they are capable. “In a word – horrible! After a team bonding visit we found our game again.” The Ladies lost to Post 25-3, 25-17 in a best of three series.

They next faced Plainview Christian Academy. W-U came out on top 25-3, 22-25, 25-21. Danae Steiger had five serving points, and one ace. Jacy had nine kills and Karli had four serving points, one kill and four assists.

They next faced Christ the King and defeated them in two sets, 25-9, 25-23. Jordan Conner had 10 serving points, and two kills. Carmelita Alaniz had four serving points.

Coach Tells stated, “We finally found our fire and kept it. They fought hard for what they wanted and showed they weren’t going to let what happened against Post happen again.”

The Ladies faced Loraine on Tuesday night and will travel to Post on Saturday for an 11:00 match up.

