Lady Cats take match

Wellman-Union Lady Cat Volleyball is starting off on the right foot with a winning season so far. With almost everyone back from last year’s play-off team, expectations are as high as Jacy Rowden’s jumps.

The Lady Cats played Talkington Academy and then played in the Trinity Christian Tournament. They followed this up by their first action in the new Wildcat gymnasium. A great crowd was on hand to experience this first event in the new state of the art facility.

The Varsity beat Southcrest Christian Academy in three sets on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-16.

Carmelita Alaniz had nine serving points. Jacy Rowden had two kills, two blocks and three serving points and Karli Lambert had nine serving points and nine assists on the day.

The JV also got the win on Tuesday against Southcrest, with scores of 25-9, 26-24 and 25-11. Jennifer De la Torre had five serving points and one ace. Bailey Neill had 20 serving points and one ace.

The Ladies faced Idalou at home on Saturday before traveling to Lubbock to do battle with Southcrest one more time.

