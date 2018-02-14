Lady Cats season comes to a close

By Gina Kelly, Staff Writer

The Wellman-Union Lady Cats saw their basketball season come to an end Tuesday night with a 54-39 loss to the Whiteface Lady Lopes.

The Lady Cats led after one and half-time found the score tied at 23 all, even with Jacy Rowden and Micheala Horton on the bench for much of the half with foul trouble.

But the second half just seemed to be all Lady Lopes as the Lady Cats just could not get their shots to fall.

Many shots disappointingly circled the rim before falling out.

The Lady Cats were able to break the Whiteface press all night long with no problem.

The Lady Cat defense was fairly pesky as well, but the sharp shooting of the Lady Lopes just spelled doom in the end.

Leading scorers for the Lady Cats were Carmelita Alaniz with 14 points and Jacy followed up with 13 on the night.

The Lady Cats ended their season with a 19-12 record.

All five starters for the Ladies will be returning next year so continue to watch for great things coming out of the Wellman-Union Lady Cats and Coach Steve Osborn.

