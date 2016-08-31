Lady Cats score wins

The Wellman-Union Lady Cats volleyball team has started the year off in winning fashion, even winning matches against larger schools. Head coach Robin Tells has her girls headed in the right direction, for sure.

On Saturday, August 27, the Lady Cats faced Idalou. With great play several girls, the Ladies came out with a three game sweep of the Idalou Lady Cats. The final match score was 25-17, 25-19, and 25-15.

Jacy Rowden led the team with five kills and one block.

Carmelita Alaniz followed with eight service points, one ace and one kill.

Mercedes Alaniz had four service points, one ace and one kill, as well.

The W-U Lady Cat Junior Varsity also found the win column by scores of 25-15 and 25-21.

On Monday, the Ladies faced nearby rival Loop in a best of three match. The Lady Longhorns were no match for Coach Tells’ bunch as the Lady Cats sent them home with a 25-6, 25-8 shellacking.

Jordan Conner led the way with 16 service points, three aces and one assist.

Karli Lambert followed up with six service points and four aces.

The W-U Lady Cat JV also won 25-8 and 25-18.

The Lady Cats will again face Idalou on the road on Saturday, September 3 in a 5:00 game with the Junior Varsity starting at 4:00.

