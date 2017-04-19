Jeff Smith named Cubs AD

The Brownfield Cubs began a new era Monday with the hiring of Jeff Smith as the district’s new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

Coach Smith was hired by unanimous consent from the BISD school board during its regular monthly meeting following a whirlwind application and interview process that saw the Cubs’ top athletic job filled less than three weeks after Bryan Welps announced his resignation.

The 44-year-old Smith has two decades of experience as a coach, most recently as Offensive Coordinator at West Texas High School in Stinnett.

Previous coaching stints include stops in Bushland, Merkel, Anson, Dimmitt, and Shamrock.

This is his first AD position, but it is something he has long aspired to.

“My passions are football and kids and coaching,” he told the Brownfield News following Monday night’s board meeting. “I’m excited about coming to Brownfield and the opportunity to coach at the next level.”

The coach attended a Tuesday morning Cubs workout and met his new team before returning to Stinnett, where he is continuing a winning season on the baseball diamond.

He expects to turn over the reins for the Comanches’ playoff run so he can get started on his duties in Brownfield.

“I’d say no later than May 1, but maybe even earlier than that,” he said of his start date. “I’m ready to get started and be a Brownfield Cub.”

Coming with Smith are his wife of 19 years, Jennifer, and the couple’s four sons, Derek (17), Drew (14), Deacon (9), and Dayne (6).

When the new school year begins, the boys will be in the 12th, 9th, 4th, and 1st grades.

The family will move to Brownfield and already has begun looking for a home, he said.

“We’re all excited,” he said. “The boys like what they see and the whole family supports the decision and we’re ready to become a part of the community.”

Smith is a 1991 graduate of Dalhart High School and he earned a degree in Health and P.E. from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 1997.

The coach said two non-negotiable aspects of his athletic programs will be hard work and respect.

“The number one rule for all of my athletes is to always do what is right,” he said. “Building relationships and getting to know each student athlete as an individual is a big part of my coaching philosophy.”

Coach Smith said Cubs fans can expect high energy on Friday nights.

“I like to run a spread offense, but we will always be open to thinking outside the box to utilize the athletes we have in the best possible way to find success,” he said. “I’m not scared to be different. I want the kids to invest in what we’re doing because when you are invested in something, it’s harder to give up on it.”

BISD Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe told the News that Coach Smith rose to the top of the applicants because he was an obvious fit for Brownfield.

“The process was fast, but the committee is confident we found the right person for the job,” she said. “Coach Smith and his family will be a great addition to our school district and to our community. I’m excited about the future and know that he’s going to do great things with all of our athletic programs.”

