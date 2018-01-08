Interim Supt. hired

Brownfield native will lead BISD temporarily

Brownfield native Kelly Baggett will return to his hometown beginning Monday to serve as Interim Superintendent of BISD, following a meeting of the school board Thursday night.

Following a presentation by Kyle Wargo, Executive Director of the Region 17 Education Service Center on the ESC’s availability to help with the Superintendent search process, the board went into an over two hour closed session to interview three candidates for the Interim Superintendent position.

Upon returning from closed session, board member Fred Cawthon made the motion that the District hire Baggett as Interim Superintendent.

The motion was seconded by board member Will Hawkins. The motion passed unanimously.

According to board President Tony Serbantez, the board felt that Baggett was the best fit for the school and community at this time.

“Kelly has a lot of experience and we feel like he is just going to be good for the district all the way around,” Serbantez told the Brownfield News. “We just felt like he was exactly what our district needs right now during this transition period. We think the staff will be pleased with this choice.”

Serbantez stated Baggett would be in the office and on the job Monday morning.

Baggett, who will turn 70 in February, comes to the district with over 40 years of educational experience. Baggett is also a graduate of BISD, having graduated from BHS in 1966.

He began his career in education as a teacher and coach at Brownfield Middle School in 1971, moving to Levelland in 1978.

He was named superintendent of LISD in 2012, retiring in 2015.

Baggett told the News he’s excited to return to the community where he was raised.

“I’m a little awestruck,” he said. “I’m still a Cub at heart and I have family there and friends and I still run into former students, so I’m looking forward to being a part of the community again.”

He stressed that the job is an interim one that he will fill until the Brownfield School Board can hire a new superintendent.

Baggett expects the hiring process to take into the spring.

“I’ll be there to handle the day-to-day operations of the district and to keep that off of the school board. It takes an enormous amount of time to fill that job,” he added.

Baggett said he intends to be highly visible in the community and plans on attending as many school activities as possible.

“My main objective is to come in and make the transition smooth and seamless,” he said. “And to get to know the staff at all of the campuses and make sure they know how important they all are. They are the backbone of the entire district.”

In other business Thursday, a motion was made by Board member Yvonne Rocha to retain the services of Region 17 ESC to assist in the search for a permanent Superintendent.

This motion was seconded by Board member Randy Anthony and passed unanimously.

According to the presentation by Wargo, there is no fee involved for this assistance and Region 17 only serves Region 17 districts.

“This is the most important task of the board and we want you to know that even though we are assisting, this will always be your decision, not ours,” stated Wargo.

He assured the Board they would see the application of everyone who applies, even though the ESC team will review and have a categorizing process.

“When the time comes for interviews, we will assist you in knowing what you need to ask and what you can ask. We will be available to sit in on interviews,” stated Wargo.

After a few questions from the board, Wargo told the group, “I assure you, we are only helping with the process. We will help you find the right fit and the right match for your district. This is something y’all will know better than we will. This is a partnership. We will offer guidance but we will not make the decision for you.”

The ESC search team will meet with the board and help develop a profile of exactly what the district is looking for in a superintendent.

Serbantez told the News, “We feel like the ESC will provide us the assistance we need and will listen to us. I am pleased with the decision to use Region 17 as help in the search process.”

Serbantez also stated the board hoped to move the ESC recommended timeline up a bit and move as quickly as they can to find the best candidate for the job.

Having no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

The board will meet in regular session on Monday, January 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

Category: Updates