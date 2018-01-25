In the President’s prayers

Sophia, Brownfield mentioned

in White House daily briefing

Nine-year-old Sophia Campa-Peters, who is scheduled for major brain surgery on Friday, January 25, is currently in Boston awaiting surgery.

Her surgery was originally scheduled for January 24, but an emergency with another child bumped Sophia to Friday. During Sophia’s surgery the doctors hope to find another source of blood supply for the brain due to the fact that her vessels in her brain are thinning and collapsing.

Sophia had requested that everyone in the world pray for her on surgery day. She is convinced that all she needs is all the people in the world to pray for her. What a great testament of faith for this sweet child.

The family landed in Boston on Monday afternoon for a series of visits with surgeons and pre-op visits.

Sophia and her family did hear from the White House on Tuesday to verify that Sophia’s story would be a topic on the Tuesday afternoon White House Briefing.

And it was. With the nation listening, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a statement about Sophia, even mentioning Brownfield, Texas, in which she described Sophia’s illness and her faith. Sanders stated, “All of us at the White House have committed to pray for you, Sophia, on the day of your surgery and that includes President Trump.

“The President asked me to give you a special message that he himself will be praying and that he wants you to remember, ‘With God, all things are possible.’”

Sanders went on to say that she felt that with all that is going on in the world, an inspiring story of faith such as Sophia’s puts it all into perspective.

And again, we at the Brownfield News are reminding all of you to pray on Friday and to pass the word as far as you can so Sophia’s goal of the whole world praying “all 10,000 of them” will be accomplished.

Sophia’s story has spread to many areas around the world and certainly all across our country.

We will keep you updated as we hear more from Sophia’s family. They have expressed how grateful they are for your prayers and ask you to continue to pray.

#10,000people

“I would have despaired if I had not believed I would see the goodness of the Lord.” Psalm 27:12

