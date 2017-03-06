HOT funds luke warm

Eight years after taking over the administration of the city’s hotel/motel occupancy tax account, including the establishment of ordinances and committees to govern the funds, the City Council learned Thursday that exactly who qualifies for that money — and how — is clear as mud.

City Manager Eldon Jobe illustrated the point when he said during the discussion “an event may be eligible for funding, but it is not entitled” to that money.

Two requests for HOT funds were included on Thursday morning’s agenda, which led to a lengthy discussion about the funds, which are generated by local hotels and motels and set aside to promote tourism in the community.

However the money has been the subject of contention for several years.

Scott Jackson, a member of the HOT Funds Oversight Committee said the events on the agenda were being passed to the council because a consensus could not be reached at the last committee meeting.

“The deal on these applications, based on the training we have received, is that while they are good applications and good events, they don’t justify the money they’re asking for because they don’t put enough heads in beds,” he said. “We want these organizations and these events to succeed, but according to the guidelines established by the state, they don’t justify it.”

Mayor pro-tem Leon Pope, who also chairs the HOT Funds Oversight Committee, informed the council that the group expressed a desire at its last meeting to disband.

“From now on, these requests will just come before the council, instead of to a committee beforehand,” Pope said. “We can’t come to a consensus so we shouldn’t keep meeting.”

City Attorney Lena Trevino said there was a long discussion at the last committee meeting and its members are seeking more direction from the council, which didn’t seem keen on the idea during Thursday’s session.

Councilman Ray McFarland said the committee should base its funding decisions on an event’s history.

“They need to look at the post-event reports from past years,” he said. “The committee could have made the determination and approved an amount without coming here.”

Jackson said they couldn’t agree, so they brought the items before the council.

Pope said he disagreed with the suggestion of basing funding on an event’s past performance.

“I want each year to stand on its own or fail on its own,” he said.

The council has traditionally provided half of the funds approved prior to an event, then paid the balance after reviewing a post-event report.

Jobe said the second half of funding hasn’t been based on heads in beds, but rather on a percentage of allowable expenditures.

Pope said more discussions need to be had on the matter, but made it clear that the committee wanted to disband.

In regard to the requests on the agenda, the council voted to fund the Knights of Columbus Cookoff, but a request for the Jamaica celebration died for lack of a motion.

