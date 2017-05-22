Hospital introduces sleep study program

Brownfield Regional Medical Center has been quietly installing state of the art equipment for their new Sleep Study service that recently began seeing patients.

Two patient rooms in the hospital’s 700-hall have been converted for the new program, which administrators say will be good for BRMC and for the community.

Gone are the mechanical hospital beds and equipment, replaced with regular queen size mattresses, bedside tables, lamps, and soothing sound machines.

The rooms look more like a hotel stay than a hospital visit.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this service in Brownfield,” said CEO Jerry Jasper. “Our doctors are glad to be able to recommend sleep studies here in town without sending their patients to Lubbock.”

Sleep disorders affect more than 70 million people in the United States.

Studies show one-third of all adults experience insomnia, and two to four percent of middle-aged adults have significant breathing disorders during sleep.

In addition to a sensible diet and exercise, a good night’s sleep is essential for our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

Jasper told the Brownfield News that many people don’t know they’re not sleeping as well as they should.

“That’s what this can help you understand,” he said. “Getting the sleep you need really changes your life.”

The CEO added that almost all insurance policies will cover a sleep test, because the results are proven to lead to better overall health.

Hospital staff will arrange pre-authorization by insurers and also Medicaid and Medicare.

A person should consider a sleep study if any of the following apply:

• Do you snore?

• Have you been told that you stop breathing in your sleep?

• Do you wake up with shortness of breath?

• Are you sleepy during the day?

• Do you have difficulty staying asleep at night?

• Do you wake up with a headache?

• Do you have creeping or jerking legs?

• Do you have memory loss or attention problems?

• Increased irritability?

• Do you wake up with a dry mouth or sore throat?

If you answered yes to just one of these questions, you may have a sleep disorder.

A poor night’s sleep can mean more than a bad next day. Poor sleep can be life threatening.

Consider these statistics about people with sleep apnea: 83 percent have high blood pressure, 58 percent have had a stroke and 72 percent have type 2 diabetes.

They are also 15 times more likely to be involved in an automobile accident.

Testing for sleep apnea can improve these conditions and overall quality of life.

Chris Beard, Director of Nurses at BRMC said, “The Sleep Study offers diagnostic testing and is equipped with the latest technology.

Following the assessment, a comprehensive report, including treatment recommendations, will be sent to your referring physician.”

Tests monitor dozens of symptoms, including breath frequency, heart rate, oxygen levels and many more.

The program will be good for the hospital as well.

Jasper said sleep study programs at similar sized facilities around the state can generate between $100,000 to $250,000 per year.

Jasper said anyone who would like more information should visit with their doctor or call hospital personnel.

“We are excited to be able to offer this new service to Brownfield,” he said. “It’s another way we can serve the community that supports us.”

