Hood named W-U Head Coach

There’s a new wildcat in town.

Wellman-Union Superintendent Aaron Waldrip announced Thursday afternoon that Joseph Hood has been hired as Athletic Director and head football coach for the 2017-2018 school year.

Hood has coached in Brownfield for two years with previous stops in Lamesa, Littlefield, Seagraves, Dalhart and Winters.

The coach told the Brownfield News Friday morning that he is excited about the new opportunity.

“It has always been a goal of mine to be a head coach and run my own program,” he said. “Fortunately, Mr. Waldrip and the board thought enough of me to bring me in and give me the chance.”

Waldrip told the News that Coach Hood stood out from the rest of the 25 applicants who showed interest in the job.

“Joseph is young and he brings a lot of energy, but he also comes with good experience from several quality programs under really good coaches,” the Superintendent said. “I was thrilled when he applied because he brings a lot of good things to the table, including a great family. I think he’s a perfect fit for us and our board is fully supportive.”

The W-U board will conduct a special meeting next week to formalize a contract with the coach.

“This makes me excited for the future of our program,” Waldrip said. “I’m ready to get him out here so he can meet our kids and get some things going.”

Coach Hood will bring his wife, Lauri, an elementary teacher, and two children.

His son, Isaiah, has been a standout varsity athlete the last two years in Brownfield and will suit up for the Wildcats his senior year.

His daughter, Jayli, will be a sophomore next year. She was a varsity letterman in volleyball and basketball her freshman year at BHS.

Both students are active in FFA and stock shows.

“My family is excited and we’re looking forward to a new challenge in Wellman,” he said.

Hood, 34, is a 2008 graduate of Lubbock Christian University and he is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Concordia University in Austin.

The move to six-man football will be a change, but not entirely foreign.

Hood said he helped start a six-man program in Spade as a volunteer assistant coach prior to the start of his professional career.

“The game moves a lot faster, but I’m looking forward to that because I love wide open football,” he said. “Defensively, you have to be pretty good or things can get ugly fast.”

As to the timing of the new job, Hood said other prospects fell through earlier this year, but he believes in God’s timing.

“This is a blessing,” he said. “I know this is where I’m supposed to be.”

