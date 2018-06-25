High temps require safety precautions

If you haven’t noticed, it’s getting hot outside.

While many may welcome summer heat, temperatures will climb high enough to be dangerous for people who have to be outdoors for hours.

Temperatures from Texas northward to the Dakotas and eastward to Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee will reach triple digits as July approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system over much of the western United States is causing air to sink and warm, drawing down humidity.

Brief showers last Saturday night led to humid conditions this week.

With recent cases of children dieing in hot cars in other areas of the country, officials remind drivers not to leave babies, small children or pets in vehicles.

The body temperatures of children tend to rise between three and five times faster than adults’ bodies, which poses serious danger when they’re left in a vehicle.

At times, people might run into a store thinking it will be a quick stop, but the health department warns that temperatures in a vehicle can reach more than 125 degrees within a matter of minutes, even with the windows rolled down.

Another danger is that parents can sometimes forget that a child is in a vehicle.

Worse yet is if a child happens to be playing in an unlocked vehicle and accidentally gets trapped in the vehicle or even in a trunk that’s accessible from inside.

Children under the age of 3 account for more than 80 percent of heat-related deaths every year.

Such high temperatures call for increased vigilance against heat-related illnesses, according to local health officials.

During hot summer months, people can run into some serious heat-related health problems, especially children under four, people over 65, and those who are obese, already ill, or taking medications.

And heat can be a problem indoors or outdoors.

Officials urge residents to put their thermostat at a certain number and leave it alone. Keep your house as cool and comfortable as possible.

Don’t try to just bear out the heat in order to save a few cents on the bill.

Moderating exposure to the elements also is an important step.

Prolonged exposure to heat and insufficient body fluid can result in heat exhaustion. Its symptoms can include profuse sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, drowsiness, weakness, dizziness, throbbing headache and nausea or vomiting.

Heat exhaustion can affect the elderly, people with high blood pressure, and those who work outside.

Outdoor workers may also be prone to heat rash from prolonged sweating, or heat cramps from too much exertion.

If you have to do yard work, do it during the cooler hours of the day.

Go out in the morning or evening, but avoid the hottest hours of the day when the sun is high.

If you have to be out when it’s hottest, do it in small increments at a time. Go in often and get cool.

Plenty of fluids is the key to staying healthy in hot temperatures, but people sometimes choose the wrong beverage to quench their thirst.

Soft drinks and sodas won’t replenish the fluids and electrolytes the body needs to stay healthy.

Even sports drinks advertised as essential to an athlete’s performance can include more sugar and sodium than is healthy.

When it comes to slaking thirst and replenishing the body, experts agree the best answer is the most basic one — water.

In a bottle or out of the tap, nothing is better for the body in heat than water. It’s the best thing we can take in and if you’re worried about electrolytes, there are even bottled waters on the market now that include them.

Another important summertime tip is skin care. Clothing and sunscreen both are needed to guard against damaging sun and heat.

It’s a double-edged sword when you talk about clothing, because you want to cover your skin, but you don’t want to overheat. Wear light clothing or apply sunscreen to skin that is exposed to the sun.

Common sense and self awareness can go a long way in avoiding heat-related illnesses.

Heat can also lead to other, more serious problems.

Normally, the human body can cool down by sweating, but in extreme heat, the body can lose its ability to regulate temperature.

The sweating function fails, and body temperature rises rapidly, resulting in heat stroke.

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that can damage the brain and other organs, and even result in death.

Heat stroke symptoms can vary, but you want to watch out for red, hot and dry skin; rapid, strong pulse; throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.

If you start suffering any of the symptoms, stop whatever you’re doing and get cool as quickly as possible.

Get inside or get in the shade, drink fluids, get some air moving around you. If the symptoms persist, seek emergency treatment.

Heat illnesses can go from a mild discomfort to a dire emergency very quickly.

If you think someone might be suffering from heat stroke, call 911. And then cool them down any way you can until help arrives.

Every age group is susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and while those most affected are the elderly and very young, no one is immune.

The weekend forecast calls for seasonably hot temperatures with mostly sunny skies and little to no chance of rain continuing through the first 10 days of July.

Category: Updates