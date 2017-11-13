Heartbreaker ends Broncos 2017 season

By Mandy Contreras

Staff Writer

The football season has come to a close for the Meadow Broncos.

The Broncos lost a heartbreaker of a game to finish out the season on Friday night, falling 62-59 to the Lorenzo Hornets.

It was a close and exciting game from start to finish, with multiple lead changes throughout the game.

The Broncos were up on the Hornets to start the first quarter and remained on top at 16-13 going into the second frame.

The second quarter began with a Lorenzo touchdown, with the Broncos quickly answering back.

A successfully recovered onside kick led to another Lorenzo touchdown to give them the 28-24 lead going into halftime.

Things got even more exciting in the second half.

Meadow ran the ball in for a touchdown on their very first drive of the third quarter to take back the lead.

Lorenzo answered back, however, ensuing what would be a total of four lead changes throughout the third quarter alone.

Meadow ultimately held on to a 45-42 lead heading into the fourth and final period.

In the final quarter, the shoot out continued, until a costly Broncos fumble turned the tides for good.

The Broncos were down by three points when the Hornets took over after the fumble.

A touchdown from the Hornets on the following possession made it a two score ball game.

The Broncos were able to answer back with a touchdown but one was not enough to take back the lead.

The Broncos would need to stop the Hornets and pick up another score but time was running out.

The Hornets went on to end the game with a kneel to run out the remaining time on the clock.

The Broncos fought hard all year, overcoming adversity, and giving fans a great season to be a part of.

The Broncos close out the season with a 5-5 record.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates