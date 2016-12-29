Halliburton hiring 200 in Permian Basin

December 29, 2016

One of the area’s biggest company’s is bringing more than 200 more jobs to the Permian Basin area, including Brownfield.

A spokesperson from Halliburton has confirmed that the Houston-based oilfield services giant is hiring in all of their Product Service Lines and support functions for over 200 positions for its facilities in the Odessa, Brownfield and Artesia.

Positions currently being filled include:
    Artificial Lift
    Baroid
    Cementing
    Completion Tools
    Drill Bits and Service
    Multi-Chem
    Production Enhancement
    Sperry Drilling Services
    Supply Chain Management
    Testing and Subsea
    Wireline and Perforating

Anyone interested in these jobs can visit www.GoHalliburton.com to submit their application.

During the tour of Brownfield’s new facility last month, Halliburton officials told the Brownfield News that the Permian Basin is a main focus of the company’s immediate and future plans.

They will continue to make adjustments to their workforce based on demand as needed.

