Gary P. Nunn to highlight festival

Final preparations are underway for the fifth annual Terry County Grape Capital of Texas Vineyard Festival, set to kick off Friday with a concert featuring one of Brownfield’s most famous sons.

The Food and Wine event will begin at 7 p.m. at the newly opened 380 Vineyard Event Center and guests will enjoy good food, great wine, and the tunes of Gary P. Nunn.

The new venue is located at 2149 Tahoka Road, east of Brownfield amid 300 manicured acres of grape vines in Reddy Vineyards, heavy with grapes of all varietals.

V.J. Reddy has been working on the spacious event center for months. This will be the first event in the new facility, which is climate controlled.

The crowd is sure to enjoy the night’s entertainment from a familiar face.

Gary P. Nunn graduated from Brownfield High School and got his feet wet in the music industry back in the ‘60s in garage bands.

The event will feature food from the Back 40 Grill, a Lubbock favorite hangout where the food is great and the atmosphere is always fun.

Also featured will be Las Brisas, another long-time Lubbock favorite and great friend to the wine industry.

Last, but certainly not least – Brownfield’s Triple D Restaurant will be there.

For great food, great wine and great fun, the Triple D is your destination.

Mary and Ty Wilmeth, owners of Diamante Doble Dos Vineyard are the owners of this fine restaurant right on The Square in Brownfield.

Also featured will be McPherson Cellars, Landon Winery, Llano Estacado Winery, Bingham Family Vineyards, and Pheasant Ridge Winery.

All these wineries feature wine made with grapes grown in Terry County.

This event will be taking place just as the grape harvest is beginning.

Expect to see vines loaded with sweet fruit, and maybe even some harvest equipment around awaiting the call.

On Saturday, vineyard tours will be held. Buses will begin loading at the Terry County Senior Center on Tahoka Road at 4 p.m. Tickets for these tours are $45.

The tours will visit three local vineyards and Texas Custom Wine Works where grape crushing and bottling take place.

Reddy Vineyards, Bingham Family Vineyards, and Narra Vineyards are all a part of the tour this year.

All these vineyards have grown award winning grapes.

At 8 p.m., the buses will arrive at Diamante Doble Vineyard where there will be fine food, wine, and great music.

A relaxing evening under the stars in West Texas, where the days may be warm, but the evenings cool down and make sitting outside a pleasant experience.

Tickets are available at the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce at 211 Lubbock Road in Brownfield, or you may call 806-637-2564 for more information.

The Chamber may also be reached at www.brownfieldchamber.com.

