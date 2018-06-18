Garcia receives 45 years for sexual assaults

A former Brownfield resident was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Joe David Garcia, 51, accepted the plea in the 121st District Court for 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice institutional division, and agreed to pay $434 court costs and a $5,000 fine.

Terry County Investigator Mike Dorris told the Brownfield News the case began in Haskell and the Texas Rangers were led back to Brownfield where Garcia previously lived and where the offenses happened.

Garcia was found in possession of child pornography, which he made with two children under the age of 12, one of whom was a family member. The offenses occurred in 2015 and evidence included photographs and videos of the minors.

Matthew Brooks was the prosecuting attorney and Jeff Nicholson the defense.

