Garcia earns 15th at State

Brownfield High School Junior Diego Garcia competed Saturday at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet in Abilene and came home with 15th place.

Diego competed in the Division II 242 pound weight class. He posted a season best tying combined weight of 1,365 pounds.

Diego had season highs in both bench, in which he lifted 330 pounds and in deadlift in which he posted a deadlift of 520 pounds. He almost had a 350 on the bench, but had just a slight hitch on the movement of the bar. Diego also had a 515 lift in squat.

Head Coach Ventura Peralez, Jr. stated, “This young man had a great year and never lost a COOP meet. I am as proud of Diego as a person as I am of him as a lifter. He understands that it takes hard work and commitment to reach his ultimate goal of a state championship in his weight class.”

Coach Peralez also expressed his thank to Coach Jeff McElroy for his help. “A very special thank you goes out to Coach McElroy for his expertise and thoughts. I also want to thank all the boys, girls and managers that participated in powerlifting this season.”

The last powerlifter from Brownfield to make it to state was Jose Garcia in 2012 in the 114 pound class.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates