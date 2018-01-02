Frenship stops Lady Cubs in Caprock Opener

The Fibermax Caprock Classic is the largest basketball tournament in the nation each year and the Lady Cubs opened the bracket play against a tough 6A Frenship squad Thursday night in Lubbock High School’s gym.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an eary lead and never looked back, running up a 60-30 advantage by the final buzzer.

However, the Lady Cubs showed head coach Michelle Wyatt some good things.

“Frenship is an incredible team and we were pretty outmatched, but my girls worked hard for all four quarters and really played some pretty good basketball,” she said. “We moved the ball like we need to and were able to get some breakaways and some points on the board so I’m happy with our performance.”

The Lady Cubs were led by Dayna Romero with nine points on the night, followed by Caitlyn Martinez with six. Serena Fisher had five points, while Morgan Silva added four. Taryn Longoria and Ketara Williams were good for three each.

