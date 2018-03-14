Four Cubs land All District spots

Fighting their way through what most high school basketball fans regarded as one of the toughest districts in Texas, the Brownfield Cubs managed to play two rounds deep in the playoffs, add a gold ball to the program’s impressive trophy case, and land four members on the All District squad.

Zach Muniz, Nunie Ramirez, Brock Sires and Jeronimo Quintanilla, all juniors who will return to the Cubs’ starting lineup next year, were recognized with spots on the the honorary roster, which was announced late Friday with the elimination of Seminole in the State Semifinals.

Muniz was named Offensive Most Valuable Player for District 2-4A in his first year suiting up for the Cubs.

Ramirez, a third-year letterman, and Sires, in his second year on varsity, both were named to the All District First Team.

Quintanilla, also a third-year letterman, was named to the Honorable Mention squad.

Head Coach Steve Rhodes told the Brownfield News that the players were deserving of the post-season recognition.

“Brock had a very productive second half of the season,” the coach said. “We changed things up a little and started bringing him in off the bench. Not only did his scoring improve, but his rebounding and assists went up as well.”

Of Ramirez, the coach said, “Nunie did a great job of running our team. He got the ball in the hands of the right people at the right time. He also added some timely scoring for us. His selflessness propelled us in the second half of the season.”

Muniz was one of the most prolific scorers in the District, averaging 23.3 points per game.

“Zach has one of the best mid-range games I’ve ever seen,” Rhodes said. “I’m already looking forward to what he’s going to do returning next year as a senior.”

Rhodes also had good things to say about Jeronimo, “Mo is our “go to guy.” He sets the tone for our team. That guy has only one speed, – All Out! The only thing that Mo does is, to do exactly what we tell him to do. He is absolutely one of the hardest working players I have ever had the opportunity to coach.”

The coach said the group and the remainder of the Cubs returning roster already is making district opponents nervous about next year.

“Good things are on the horizon for Cubs basketball,” Rhodes said.

