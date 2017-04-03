Farm bill will be ”on time”



(Editor’s Note: This story is the first of a two-part story related to Friday’s Western Peanut Growers “Ag Issues Conference” held in Seminole)

By Dustin Wright

Sentinel Managing Editor

With his background as a certified public accountant, U.S. House Ag Chairman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) admitted to a large crowd of onlookers Friday he was adamant in ensuring there were no delays in the path to passage of the next Farm Bill, being targeted for 2018.

Conaway, who served as the keynote speaker in Friday’s Western Peanut Growers Ag Issues Conference held at the Seminole Conference Center, encouraged members of the peanut lobbying organization and other agriculture organizations in attendance the importance of relaying their ideas and thoughts in the crafting of the new federal program to congressional leaders “as soon as possible.”

“If you’re on a policy committee for cotton, or peanuts, or whatever commodity you are representing, be sure you have your ideas in front of our committee sooner, rather than later,” said Conaway, who spoke for roughly 30-minutes before a crowd of over 200 agriculture producers, industry representatives and area community leaders.

“We have subcommittee hearings taking place over the next several weeks and listening sessions all around the country scheduled in August, September and October and then we are going to be ready to go. So, we need those ideas in quickly.”

Typically enacted every five years, the U.S. Farm Bill is a comprehensive piece of legislation that serves as the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the U.S. federal government under the purview of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

Currently, the Agricultural Act of 2014 authorized $956 billion in spending over a 10 year period, according to the online source Wikipedia, of which 80-percent of the budget devoted to nutrition programs. Crop insurance, conservation programs and commodities programs make up 19 of the remaining 20-percent of the total outlays, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.

In his presentation, Conaway stated a projected budget being eyed for the 2018 Farm Bill had not been conveyed to Ag Committee members, but anticipates that figure to come in May.

“We have a little bit before that budget figure is given to us, but in the mean time, we still have a lot of ground work to do in crafting this legislation,” said Conaway.

Conaway, in his presentation, suggested “the path of least resistance” should be the path followed by 2018 Farm Bill developers, as lawmakers are anticipated to contend whether or not the path of including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the 2018 legislation, or its exclusion and development as a separate legislative item, remains up in the air.

SNAP, developed between the passage of the 2008 and 2013 farm bills, saw the food stamp program nearly doubling in size and the eventual reduction of crop insurance subsidies for large scale producers, as well as caps on farm subsidies, which was felt by many ag producers over recent years.

Conaway added in Friday’s address a goal of his and others associated with crafting the 2018 federal legislation was the reintroduction of cotton under the Title I commodities. In the 2014 Farm Bill, cotton was eliminated from the program, and cutting off the path of resources and assistance for cotton producers. Crops covered in the Title I designation in the 2014 Farm Bill included: barley, corn, pulse crops, rice, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, and minor oilseeds. Dairy and sugar also have provisions under Title I.

Additionally, under the 2014 Farm Bill, several significant changes were adopted, which included income assistance only provided in cases of of significant yield losses in an area or deep price-based losses, of which cotton was eliminated and dairy was reorganized to a margin protection program, and livestock producers were given additional protections.

Conaway also stated international trade would be a key factor in the development of the 2018 Farm Bill, especially in the wake of President Donald Trump’s signed executive order abandoning the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiated under President Barack Obama’s administration.

“For the most part, (the abolishment) of the TPP was a good deal for agriculture, because it will allow for us to renegotiate new bilateral agreements with those countries who were a part of the deal,” said Conaway.

Beginning in 1933, farm bills have included titles on commodity programs, trade, rural development, farm credit, conservation, agricultural research, food and nutrition programs, and marketing, to name a few.

The farm bill has grown considerably since then. Though it once comprised solely farm aid, other programs such as the food stamp program became part of the bill in the 1970s. Since then, food stamp spending in particular has grown: it now comprises nearly four-fifths of the bill’s total spending.

Category: Updates