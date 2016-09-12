Eagles sore past Broncos

The Meadow Broncos had a rough night at home on Friday.

The Broncos hosted the Sterling City Eagles and had a tough time both offensively and defensively.

Meadow went into Friday’s game with a total of 4 starters out due to injury.

It was a rough and scoreless first quarter for the Broncos, fumbling on their first possession of the game, and allowing the Eagles to come away with 16 unanswered points.

With the clock winding down in the first period of play, Broncos’ Robert Herrera was able to come away with a fumble of his own.

However, going into the second quarter, the Broncos continued to have a tough time moving forward. The ball would go over on downs and the Eagles would return yet again to the end zone, going up 24-0.

The Broncos finally began to find a spark of life soon after, with a touchdown pass from Deryk Tarin to Chanse Smith. A few possessions later, Smith would find the end zone again, this time rushing in for the score.

Both PATs were made by Riley McBee to give the Broncos 16 points.

The Eagles were not to be silenced however, ultimately going up 40-16 by halftime.

In the third and final quarter the Eagles continued to grind away at the Bronco defense.

They would go up 60-16 after intercepting a Bronco pass.

The Broncos, with their backs against the wall, were able to pull one last trick out of their hat.

Deryk Tarin, under heavy pressure, would scramble out of the pocket and find Freshman Isaiah Villegas wide open for a Bronco’s score.

This would give the Broncos 22 points but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Eagles.

Sterling City would strike one last time to give them the 68-22 lead and the third quarter victory.

The Broncos are still on the search for their first win of the season but are not to be counted out just yet.

They will host the Spur Bulldogs on Friday.

