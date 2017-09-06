Duck Pond work starts

One of the city’s most recognizable destinations will soon be made over into a more attractive and functional entrance to Brownfield.

Gillham Park, the longtime local fishing hole more commonly known as the “duck pond” is undergoing a makeover in the coming weeks and months, according to Parks and Rec director Scott Jackson.

“We have had our eye on this park for quite a while and have been making plans for how we can make it even better for our community,” he told the Brownfield News.

The city acquired a privately owned vacant property adjoined to the park last year, allowing for a better design.

“We needed that piece of land to do what we wanted and it took us a few years to get it,” he said.

The project, which includes paving Sage St., could cost as much as $200,000. The fund are available in the city’s new budget, which takes affect Oct. 1.

The City will work in conjunction with Terry County to pave the road, likely purchasing materials and using the county’s equipment and personnel to complete the paving project.

As part of the project, the existing lakes in the park will be dredged and deepened and a third lake will be dug out and made permanent.

Currently the third lake holds water only as overflow from the larger bodies of water.

The material dug out to deepen the third lake will be moved north toward the Tahoka Highway to elevate and expand a new park at the location.

A pad already has been leveled near the highway.

Restroom and shower facilities have begun construction and a small RV park with free accommodations are planned, similar to the site in Coleman Park, which allows motor homes to stay for up to five nights at no charge.

The RV park will be accessed from Sage, rather than the highway frontage.

A new playground with climbing stations also will go in at the site, Jackson said.

“We really want to make that a destination that will invite people to stop and enjoy that park,” he said. “We’re going to dress it up so when you’re coming into town from the East, we look good to visitors.”

City crews have already begun mowing and brush cutting at the site in preparation for dirt work to begin.

A walking path also is planned around the entire perimeter of the popular park.

“Gillham Park has always had potential and it’s been popular with our community,” Jackson said. “This expansion has been part of our parks master plan for several years, so we’re glad to get to start on it. I’m looking forward to seeing it done and being a spot that we can all be proud of.”

