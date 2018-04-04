Dollar Tree plans store

Local shoppers could soon have a new bargain retailer to choose from after the Brownfield Industrial Development Corp. approved a utilities incentive last week to help attract the national chain.

Developers expect to locate a Dollar Tree store on a long-vacant lot on South 1st Street.

BIDC board members unanimously approved a $100,000 grant to assist the project, however the incentive must be okayed by the City Council.

Kent Davick of 7B Building & Development, based in Lubbock, addressed the BIDC board about his company’s extensive dealings with Dollar Tree and parent company Family Dollar.

Davick said he has constructed hundreds of the stores for the national company. Davick will own the property and the building, with a guaranteed long-term lease from Dollar Tree.

If the project comes to fruition, it will see a stand alone 9,000 square foot building go up on the city’s busiest thoroughfare and a total investment of almost $1 million in Brownfield.

BIDC executive director David Partlow said he expects the new business to quickly establish itself as a leading sales tax generator for the community.

He added that he is fast-tracking the paperwork and hopes to begin soon.

A definitive timeline was not provided, however Davick said he expects the store could be open and operating before the close of 2018.

Partlow said the store would likely be a metal building with an improved front facade.

In other business, the BIDC board approved two downtown improvement grants to local businesses.

Krank Koffie, currently under construction in the building most recently occupied by Sears, was awarded the $10,000 grant for improvements to the facade on the northwest corner of the courthouse square.

Cory and Dusty Caswell are renovating the building as a coffee shop and pizzeria with entertainment space and meeting opportunities in the living quarters on the building’s second floor.

Also receiving a grant in the same amount was Steve Harrelson, who renovated a long-dilapidated building on 6th Street with plans to lease it to a new business.

The board also approved financial statements and minutes from a previous meeting.

The full board was present, to include Chairman Brian Brisendine, Michael Franke, Steve Carter, Judy Besler, and Mike Swaringen.

Category: Updates