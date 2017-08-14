Dogs kill show animals

Meadow Ag students and stock show kiddos had quite a surprise on Thursday morning when they went to check on their show animals. One pen, which held four sheep had two dead animals lying there and two others severely injured. Clearly the work of dogs at some point in the night.

Sadly, this is not the first time this has happened at the Meadow ISD Ag farm. On May 30, according to J’Bob Jowers, dogs killed one his kids’ animals at the farm.

“I installed a game camera at that time, but we really haven’t gotten much on it. I had the card out last night when this happened,” stated Jowers. More cameras are in the plans, according to newly hired Ag teacher and FFA Advisor Tyler Tatum. “We were told by the Superintendent and the board to do whatever it takes to secure the area and that is what we plan to do.”

It is not clear from where the dogs entered the pen or how many there were, but Sheriff Larry Gilbreath is fairly convinced it is dogs with which they are dealing and not coyotes. “If it was coyotes, they would be eating on the animals. These dogs are just killing them and going on.”

The dead and injured animals were found by the students early Thursday morning when they went to feed. The Sheriff’s office and Tatum were immediately notified and an investigation begun. Dr. Jim Ridenour was called out to check on the two animals still living in the pen, but after an assessment of their injuries, Ridenour felt it was best to euthanize the animals.

Dr. Ridenour stated, “This is just heartbreaking for all of us, but especially for these kids. They were new feeders and excited about their animals. People have got to be more responsible with their pets. These dogs should have been in a fenced yard, not roaming around. We have got to do a better job of enforcing our pet ordinance.”

Tatum stated, “We are planning to get a much taller fence and a better secured area. We have been dealing with trespassers at times also, of the human variety. If you don’t have an animal penned out here, you have no business being here.”

This will likely not be the last time dogs will be in the area, at least according to Ridenour. “They have that taste in their mouth now. They will be back.”

Tatum and the Sheriff both estimated the current loss at about $2,000. But that just includes the price of the animals and the feed thus far.

That does not include any potential earnings at premium sales that could have been in the future.

As far as what is next for the kids who lost animals, it is not too late yet to purchase more sheep. Validation will not take place until the end of October.

There have been offers of animals to replace those lost from various individuals and groups.

These kids work hard getting their animals ready to show and it is such a shame that irresponsible pet owners can make all that work go for nothing.

An investigation into the case continues.

Category: Updates