DEA raids home, business

Multiple agencies coordinate for early morning operation across Terry and Lubbock Counties…Dozens arrested

Agents from the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency coordinated with Brownfield Police Department officers, Terry County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Department of Public Safety for numerous raids across Terry and Lubbock Counties early Thursday morning, resulting in the arrest of more than a dozen people, including four local residents.

According to a press release from Erin Nealy Cox, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, obtained by the Brownfield News, 22 individuals were arrested in what is described as a West Texas drug conspiracy.

“This is just an example of the amazing results that have come, and will come, by uniting federal, state, and local law enforcement in fighting drug trafficking in West Texas,” Cox said. “By adopting the ‘one mission, one team’ approach to narcotics, violent crime, and gang enforcement, the HIDTA and TAG will produce exceptional results for the people of the South Plains.”

In a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Caprock HIDTA (Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force, and the Texas (Lubbock) Anti-Gang Center (TAG), the 22 individuals are in custody on a federal criminal indictment for a drug trafficking conspiracy, and a related federal complaint for drug charges.

Patrol units from multiple agencies closed a portion of Harris St. before 6 a.m. Thursday and officers entered a home at 1103 E. Harris in relation to the operation. A resident of the home, Christina Cruz, was seen escorted out of the home in handcuffs and placed in a waiting patrol unit.

Cruz was booked into Terry County Law Enforcement Center. Other Terry County residents arrested as part of the operation were Jesus “Jesse” Franco and Shad Evans, both of Brownfield, and Robert Melendez of Meadow.

Officers also raided Wholesale Tire Co. at 1st and Main where a BPD drug dog was employed to search the property. The business was closed following the search.

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Lubbock earlier this month and unsealed Thursday, charging the individuals in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana; unlawful use of a communications facility; and bulk cash smuggling. Seventeen of those defendants were arrested Thursday morning, while the other five were already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on related state charges.

As a result of Thursday’s operation, law enforcement seized approximately one pound of cocaine, five pounds of hydroponic marijuana, five firearms, 12 vehicles, and a recreational vehicle.

Most of the defendants arrested will make their initial appearances in federal court before United States Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr.

According to the indictment, the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and other illegal narcotics throughout West Texas and elsewhere. The indictment further alleges that from approximately January 2018 through June 2018, the defendants conspired together, and with others, to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; five kilograms or more of cocaine, and marijuana.

A federal criminal indictment is a written statement of the essential facts of the offense charged. A defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of the federal sentencing guidelines and factors unique to the case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

The Caprock HIDTA Task Force and TAG are comprised of agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lubbock Police Department.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations-Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, the Terry County Sheriff’s Office, the Brownfield Police Department, and the Levelland Police Department rendered invaluable assistance in the operation, according to Cox’s statement.

Additionally, two defendants were located in other jurisdictions and the Drug Enforcement Administration offices in Midland and El Paso, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in arresting those individuals.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long.

Those defendants arrested Thursday or in custody on other charges are:

Jose Garcia-Lizanaga, also known as “Chepe”, 43, Lubbock

Jorge Luis Lizarraga-Tirado, also known as “Luis” or “Barba”, 30, Mexican citizen

Antonio Alvarez, Jr., also known as “Tony”, 42, Lubbock

Eduardo Agustin Cruz, also known as “Lalo”, 41, Lubbock

Robert Lee Melendez, also known as “Roberto”, 26, Meadow

Jesus Marcus Franco, also known as “Jesse”, 34, Brownfield

Juana Sanchez, also known as “Juana Salazar” or “Jaime”, 41, Littlefield

Richard David Hupper, also known as “Piraton”, 42, Pennsylvania

Andrew Doyal Pugh, 29, Alabama

Gregory Holleman, also known as “G”, 50, Lubbock

Saul Chavira-Molina, 25, Kansas

Jermaine Edgar Garmon, 40, Lubbock

Shad Everett Evans, 42, Brownfield

Arturo Sanchez, 39, Lubbock

Edward Torrez, 22, Sundown

Petra Maria Sauceda-Perez, also known as “Aunt” or “Tia”, 38, Fabens, Texas

Kim Herrera, 27, Lubbock

Jessica Angel Deleon, 34, Lubbock

Broderick Bradley, 35, Lubbock

Ambrosio Garcia, Jr., also known as “Bocho”, 33, Lubbock

Ambrosio Garcia-Rodriguez, Sr., 58, Mexican citizen

Alejandro Castillo, 33, Lubbock

Category: Updates