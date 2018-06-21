DEA, local agencies raid Terry County locations

Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency coordinated with Brownfield Police officers and Department of Public Safety troopers to raid multiple locations in Brownfield and Lubbock early Thursday morning.

Officers were seen entering a home and making arrests at a residence at 1103 E. Harris before 7 a.m. Law enforcement officials and a police dog were also seen at Wholesale Tire Co. at 1st and Main Streets.

No information about the raids was available early Thursday, however a press release from the Attorney General’s office is expected to further explain the operation later today.

The Brownfield News will continue to cover this developing story.

