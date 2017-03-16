Cubs Track and Field results
Varsity Boys Results:
Team Overall: 4th Place
4X100 Relay – 4th Place
(Jeronimo Quintinilla, Isiah Hood, Jezreel Griffin, Darius Kyle)
4X200 Relay – 4th Place
(Jeronimo Quintinilla, Isiah Hood, Jezreel Griffin, Darius Kyle)
4X400 Relay – 3rd Place
(Josh Silva, Izaiah Garibaldo, Jaylen Carrillo, Jeronimo Quintinilla)
200m Dash – Jezreel Griffin – 3rd Place
400m Dash:
Josh Silva – 4th Place
Jaylen Carrillo – 5th Place
Izaiah Garibaldo – 6th Place
800m Run:
Izaiah Garibaldo – 2nd Place
Jaylen Carrillo – 4th Place
1600m Run – Jeremiah Rodriguez – 6th Place
3200m Run:
Jeremiah Rodriguez – 4th Place
Jaydus Garcia – 5th Place
Triple Jump – Jezreel Griffin – 4th Place
High Jump –Darius Kyle – 3rd Place
Varsity Girls Results:
Team Overall: 4th Place
100m Dash:
Tammalia Reed – 1st Place
Tawona Nolan – 6th Place
Lissa Rodriguez – 10th Place
200m Dash:
Caitlyn Martinez – 4th Place
400m Dash:
Gabby Medina – 10th Place
1600m Run:
Ivory Gonzales – 8th Place
Adrienne Tarango – 10th Place
100m Hurdles:
Katelyn Alvarado – 9th Place
Alyssa Huerta – 10th Place
300m Hurdles
Scout Welps – 1st Place
4×100 Relay: 2nd Place
(Ketara Williams, Scout Welps, Victoria Elizardo, Caitlyn Martinez)
4×400 Relay: 2nd Place
(Ketara Williams, Morgan Silva, Victoria Elizardo, Scout Welps)
High Jump:
Jayli Hood – 5th Place
Katelyn Alvarado – 6th Place
Long Jump:
Scout Welps – 1st Place
Caitlyn Martinez – 4th Place
Rachel Hawkins – 5th Place
Triple Jump:
Rachel Hawkins – 2nd Place
Morgan Silva – 7th Place
Shot put:
Marissa Resendez – 4th Place
Maria Chacon – 8th Place
Krislyn Upchurch – 9th Place
Discus Throw:
Scout Welps – 2nd Place
Marissa Resendez – 10th Place
Junior Varsity Boys Results:
Team Overall: 5th Place
4X100 Relay – 4th Place
(Chris Vidales, Bryan Valentin, Lorenzo Garza, Malachi Garcia)
4X200 Relay – 5th Place
(Chris Vidales, Bryan Valentin, Lorenzo Garza, Malachi Garcia)
4X400 Relay – 3rd Place
(Chris Vidales, Brendyn Rodriguez, Bryan Valentin, Oscar Mendoza)
100m Dash – Brendyn Rodriguez – 5th Place
200m Dash – Brendyn Rodriguez – 4th Place
400m Dash – Oscar Mendoza – 2nd Place
800m Run – Oscar Mendoza – 1st Place
Long Jump – Malachi Garcia – 4th Place
Junior Varsity Girls Results:
Team Overall: 4th Place
100m Dash:
Ja Quala Rdee – 5th Place
200m Dash:
Joslynn Najera – 9th Place
400m Dash:
Lauren Mancilla – 3rd Place
Rosalinda Marroquin – 7th Place
800m Run
Bezabe Lopez – 4th Place
Eliset Campos – 5th Place
1600m Run
Eliset Campos – 4th Place
Betzabe Lopez – 5th Place
100m Hurdles:
April Guarache – 7th Place
Martha Campos – 8th Place
Nautica Marroquin – 9th Place
300m Hurdles:
April Guarache – 6th Place
4x100m Relay: 3rd Place
(Joslynn Najera, Mal Garcia, Adriana Hernandez, Audrie Brock)
4x200m Relay: 3rd Place
(Audrie Brock, Mal Garcia, Ja Quala Rdee, Joslynn Najera)
4x400m Relay: 2nd Place
(Adrianna Hernandez, Mal Garcia, Lauren Mancilla, Audrie Brock)
Long Jump:
Joslynn Najera – 8th Place
Mal Garcia – 9th Place
Triple Jump:
Joslynn Najera – 7th Place
Lauren Mancilla – 8th Place
Shot Put:
Roxxy Perez – 5th Place
Dakayla Reed – 6th Place
Larisa Villalazo – 8th Place
Discus Throw:
Taryn Longoria – 5th Place
Mikaela Oliver – 8th Place
Abigail Ontiveros – 10th Place
