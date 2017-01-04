Cubs top Odessa Permian

After a tough go in last week’s Caprock Tournament, the Brownfield Cubs wasted no time getting back on the court, this time against a fast and physical squad from Odessa Permian Monday afternoon in Cub Gym.

The game was neck and neck for its entirety, with both teams swapping leads and several ties, before the Cubs pulled away slightly with a minute to go and clinched the win, 51-45, over the 6A Panthers.

The Cubs had a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 28-21 at the half.

But the Panthers came on strong in the third quarter to still the lead, 36-35, heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, the squads battled back and forth with even more lead changes and ties, until the Cubs were able to pull away late and build a cushion good enough for the win.

At the final buzzer, Brownfield notched the win, 51-45.

Nunie Ramirez led the Cubs with 13 points, followed by Darius Kyle with 11.

Jeronimo Quintanilla added six points in the contest, while Jezreel Griffin was good for five.

Isaiah Hood, Brock Sires, and Xavier Mason each scored four points, while Donte Flournoy and Dakota Oliver had two apiece.

The Cubs are back on the court Friday at Lubbock Cooper with tip off slated for 5:30 p.m. and then will play next week in the Lubbock Trinity Shoot Out.

