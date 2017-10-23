Cubs tennis advances

The Brownfield tennis team faced off against the Perryton Rangers in the bi-district round of the class 4A playoffs last week.

Brownfield was able to pick up key wins at the top boys line and the number three girls line to give the Cubs an early 6-1 advantage.

The boys doubles swept Perryton, getting wins from Nikolas Salazar/Jason Cabe (7-6(3), 6-1), Devin Rodriguez/Parker Ragain (6-3, 6-4), and Jacob Clark/Alan Cowan (7-5, 6-2).

In girls doubles, the Lady Cubs also completed a sweep of Perryton, getting wins from Regan Harrell/Holly Williams (6-2, 6-1), Lexie Nave/Julie Enns (6-2, 6-2), and Darrianne Dorris/Nina Garza (6-4, 5-7, 10-6).

Brownfield dropped the mixed doubles line.

In singles play, Brownfield would win the first four matches to come off the court to clinch the victory.

Devin Rodriguez won 6-0, 6-1, Regan Harrell won 6-0, 6-4, Parker Ragain won 6-2, 6-4, and sophomore Julie Enns clinched the match for the Cubs with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 win.

As the matches continued to come off the courts, Brownfield continued to pile up the wins.

Jason Cabe defeated his opponent 7-6(4), 6-3, Jacob Clark won 6-3, 6-4, and Alan Cowan also got a hard fought win for the Cubs, winning 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.

The Lady Cubs also added to the overall score, with Lexie Nave winning 6-3, 6-2, Cassidy Cooper winning 6-4, 7-6(5), and Darrianne Dorris winning her match 6-3, 6-2.

“I am so proud of the effort we showed today,” Head Coach Rich Hammons said. “We had some butterflies early, but settled down and started to play our game. Once that happened, our players found a groove and were able to stay on track for a big win here today. I cannot say enough about each one of the players and the focus they showed here today. They had a goal in mind and they achieved that goal together.”

Overall, Brownfield won the Bi-District championship, beating the Perryton Rangers by a final score of 16-3.

They were set to compete in the Area round on Friday, in Fort Stockton against San Elizario.

Results will be included in the next edition of the Brownfield News.

