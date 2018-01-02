Cubs take second in tourney bracket

The Brownfield Cubs performed well in the Monahans Invitational Tournament over the Christmas break.

The boys started the tourney with a 64-52 win over Midland Christian, led by Brock Sires with 15 points.

Nunie Ramirez and Jeronimo Quintanilla were good for 13 points each and Deveen Reed posted 12. Zach Muniz added nine points and Caleb Martinez rounded out scoring with two.

In Game 2, the Cubs topped host Monahans, 68-45, on a 22-point performance by Muniz. Sires added 12 points in the game, followed by eight from Ramirez, and five each from Reed, Quintanilla, and Adrian Martinez.

Continuing their move to the right in the tournament bracket, the Cubs next notched a 74-55 victory over Kermit.

Ramirez was leading scorer in the game with 19 points, followed by Muniz with 18, and Sires with 12.

The Cubs reached the Championship game to face the 5A Hereford Whitefaces.

The Cubs enjoyed a lead at the end of the first quarter, 15-13, and at halftime, 26-22.

Brownfield continued to pull away in the third, heading into the final frame with a 38-28 advantage.

However, the Cubs ran out of gas in the fourth and the Whitefaces ran away with it full throttle for a 52-44 win over Brownfield.

Ramirez finished that game with 19 points, followed by 18 by Muniz and 12 from Sires.

Head Coach Steve Rhodes said his team had a good weekend.

