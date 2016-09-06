Cubs struggle in home opener

The Brownfield Cubs’ home opener proved to be another disappointing night for the gridiron squad, still looking for consistency, leadership, and most importantly — a win.

For the second week in a row, the Cub offense was able to put more than 30 points on the board, but the defense allowed many more, with the Greenwood Rangers taking the convincing win, 63-37.

With the loss, the Cubs drop to 0-2 on the young season, but Head Coach Bryan Welps said his team isn’t giving in just yet.

“We have some growing up to do and we need to develop some leadership and teamwork and all get on the same page,” he said. “But when we do, we’re going to be hard to beat because we have the players and the talent. We just have to put it all together.”

Friday night’s game got off to a blazing fast start as the Cubs raced to the first score with only four snaps and just over a minute elapsed from the clock when Colby Cruz punched in from five yards out.

In what would become a frustrating routine, the Cubs weren’t able to convert on the point after, so they kicked off with a 6-0 lead.

The Rangers answered on their first snap though, connecting on an 80-yard pass and run, then connecting with the PAT for a 7-6 lead with 10:32 remaining in the opening quarter.

At the 6:37 mark, Greenwood added to their lead with a nin-yard sprint to cap a lengthy drive to go ahead, 14-6.

A minute later, Brownfield’s Jaelyn Nolan broke loose and carried for 60 yards for another Cubs touchdown. A two-point conversion failed, leaving Brownfield trailing, 14-12.

With 2:17 on the clock, the Rangers scored again, this time on a 38-yard run up the right side for a 21-12 advantage, where the score remained at the end of a lengthy first quarter, which lasted 53 minutes.

Midway through the second frame, the Rangers widened the gap with a 60-yard pass play for a score, to go up 28-12 with 5:32 to go in the half.

Just under the five minute mark, Nunie Ramirez pulled down a nine-yard pass in the end zone for another Cub score, followed by another missed two-point try.

At 4:50 in the second, the Cubs trailed the Rangers, 28-18.

A Greenwood touchdown with :16 seconds on the clock expanded the visitors’ lead to 35-18.

But the Cubs kept the game lively with a long bomb from Nolan to a wide open Michael Madrigal in the end zone as the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter.

Yet another failed two-point attempt left the Cubs trailing, 35-24, at intermission.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, Greenwood came out fired up after halftime, scoring on their first drive to go ahead, 42-24 with 11:07 to play in the third.

Both squads traded possessions until Chil Martinez crossed the goal line at the 3:05 mark to keep the Cubs alive.

A point after try sailed wide left, leaving the Cubs trailing the Rangers, 42-30.

Early in the fourth, Greenwood found the end zone again on a short run up the middle to go up, 49-30 with 10:11 on the clock.

With just over eight minutes to play, Adrian Martinez was in the right place at the right time to pull down a tipped Cubs pass, good enough for a touchdown.

Michael Madrigal kicked the extra point, the only one of the night for the Cubs, to pull to 49-37.

The Cubs defense made a huge stop on fourth down of the next drive, deep in their own territory, but gave the ball up on the very next play, allowing a Greenwood defender to intercept a lobbed pass to the right.

On their next snap, Greenwood reached the end zone to go up 56-37 with 6:41 to play.

Four minutes later, the Rangers added the final touchdown of the game on another short run.

The unusually long game came to an end with the Rangers on top 63-37.

“Our goal is to keep getting better every week and we have a lot of ground to cover,” Welps said. “But these young men are up to it and if they won’t give up and keep fighting, they’ll do great things.”

Brownfield will be back on their own field next week when they host Muleshoe for Week 3 of the 2016 schedule.

