Cubs sting Yellowjackets

By Brian Brisendine, Editor

The Brownfield Cubs were the victors of an offensive battle Friday night with the Kermit Yelowjackets, notching a 66-41 win in their final pre-district tune up. The Cubs improve to 2-4 with the win, which saw six different Brownfield players put points on the board.

A bright spot for the Cubs was kicker Daniel Ramirez, who was a perfect 10-for-10 on the night with nine successful point-after attempts and a 30-yard field goal, to boot.

Head Coach Jeff Smith told his team following the game to enjoy the win, but come back to practice ready to get to work in preparation for Friday night’s district opener against longtime rival, the Denver City Mustangs.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Smith said. “This was a total team effort and we played four full quarters of football. We had a few setbacks along the way, but we were able to overcome them and keep Kermit from ever getting too far out front or from coming back once we broke away.

This was a good night for the Brownfield Cubs.”

Offensive missteps and defensive missed tackles saw the Yellowjackets open scoring early in the first quarter with a 60 yard run for a touchdown just over a minute into the game. A two-point conversion gave them an 8-0 lead over the Cubs.

After trading possessions, the Cubs worked their way down field to set up a four-yard carry by Chili Morin to get Brownfield on the board with 2:19 left in the opening frame.

Midway through the second quarter, the Yellowjackets recovered from a broken play and a bobbled carry to fall into the end zone for another touchdown, but missed the extra point to go up, 14-7 with 7:22 left in the first half.

Two minutes later, Cubs quarterback Brock Sires hit Malachi Garcia in the middle of the field for a 40-yard pass and run good for a touchdown and a tied ballgame.

With 3:35 in the half, the Yellowjackets scored on a fluke pass from yet another broken play to add a touchdown and regain the lead 21-14.

Chili Morin came through again for the Cubs with an eight yard run on the left side to tie the game at 21-all just before halftime.

The Yellowjackets were the first to strike in the second half, pickup up a Cubs fumble at midfield, then scoring three snaps later. The PAT was blocked, leaving Kermit on top, 27-21, with 7:21 to go in the third.

On the next drive, Chili Morin broke loose and turned on the jets to cover 74 yards untouched for a Cubs touchdown with 5:53 left in the period. Ramirez’ PAT gave Brownfield its first lead of the game, 28-27.

With less than two minutes to go in the quarter, Sires found Adrian Martinez in the end zone with a five-yard pass for a touchdown, extending the Cubs’ lead to 35-27.

At the 30 second mark in the third quarter, Brownfield jumped on a Kermit fumble to take over.

They capitalized on the pick up early in the final frame when Sires left the pocket running right, then threw across his body and across the field to the left edge of the end zone where Nunie Ramirez pulled it down for a touchdown and a 42-27 lead with 11 minutes to play.

Moments later Cubs lineman Diego Garcia picked off a tipped Kermit pass in Yellowjacket territory. Two snap later, Chili Morin carried for another Cubs touchdown, extending Brownfield’s lead to 49-27 with 10:30 left in the game.

On their next possession, the Yellowjackets found a hole and broke lose on a 75 yard sprint for a touchdown, then a two-point conversion to narrow the gap to 49-35.

Brownfield tacked on another score with a 50-yard pass and run from Sires to Donte Flournoy, pushing the Cubs out front, 56-35.

With just over eight minutes to go, Kermit would show one last gasp with a 25-yard pass to the left corner for a final score. A missed extra point left them trailing Brownfield, 56-41.

At the 3:55 mark, the Cubs found themselves facing fourth down in the red zone, so they relied on Ramirez’ leg to split the uprights and put three points on the board for a 59-41 advantage.

Inside two minutes, Nunie Ramirez intercepted a Kermit pass at midfield and returned it for a pick-six and the final score of the night, good for a 66-41 victory.

Coach Smith said the Cubs reacted well to several situations in the non-conference contest, regaining momentum when necessary and never letting the Yellowjackets get too far ahead.

“We kept our heads on our shoulders and we had a lot of different guys making big plays all over the field,” he said. “It’s important to have that many weapons capable of making a difference as we look toward our district schedule.”

The Cubs will host the Denver City Mustangs Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Cub Stadium.

Category: Updates