Cubs season draws to close with loss

By Brian Brisendine

Publisher & Editor

The Brownfield Cubs finished their 2017 season Friday night with a 66-21 road loss to the Bushland Falcons, who take sole possession of the District 2-4A title with no losses in conference play this year.

The Cubs finish the year with a 2-8 record, notching wins over Muleshoe and Kermit, but struggling with their district schedule after being plagued with injuries along the way.

On Friday, Brownfield struck first, picking off a Bushland pass and putting points on the board with a 45-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead early in the opening frame.

However, the Falcons answered on the next drive with a short hop up the middle to go ahead 7-3 with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter.

Bushland added a touchdown late in the first and two more early in the second to widen the gap to 28-3.

Senior Cub Chili Morin broke lose for a 63-yard touchdown run with 6:38 left in the first half.

A stiff wind pushed the extra point try just wide, leaving Brownfield trailing 28-9 midway through the second quarter.

Bushland found the end zone two more times in the half, both on short runs in the red zone.

With under a minute to go before intermission, the Falcons jumped on a Cubs fumble and were able to add a field goal before time ran out.

Bushland led Brownfield 45-9 as the teams took to the lockerrrom for halftime.

The Falcons added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, before Brownfield answered with another long run.

Morin carried 75 yards for this score, with another missed extra point.

Headed to the final frame, Brownfield trailed Bushland, 59-15.

A minute into the fourth quarter, Cubs quarterback Brock Sires connected with receiver Nunie Ramirez for the final touchdown of the game and the season.

With 10:33 to play, Brownfield trailed, 59-21.

The Falcons would add one more score midway through the closing quarter to claim the win, 66-21.

Cubs Head Coach Jeff Smith said he was proud of his team and told his players to hold their heads high.

The Cubs will most likely be in a new district next season as they are expected to drop to Class 3A when the UIL announces redistricting in February.

Category: Updates