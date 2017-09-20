Cubs ready for Lobos

Brownfield High School is midway through its 2017 Homecoming Week with dress up days and activities on campus each day.

The Homecoming Court this year includes (front row, from left) freshman princess Carmen Tarango, sophomore princess Morgan Silva, junior princess Emma Powell, and Queen candidates Regan Harrell, Samantha Najera, and Caitlynn Martinez. Escorts include (back row, from left) Nick Salazar, Jaydus Garcia, Tyler Underwood, Malachi Garcia, Jeronimo Quintanilla, Alfredo Lozano, Brendyn Rodriguez, Donte Flournoy, Darianne Dorris, and Abbie Rodriguez.

Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime of Friday night’s Cubs game against the Levelland Lobos.

The Brownfield Cubs hope to ride the momentum of their first win into Cub Stadium Friday night for their first home game of the 2017 season.

The Cubs, 1-2, will host the Levelland Lobos, also 1-2, for their first home stand and also for their homecoming game, but Head Coach Jeff Smith said his team’s focus is on the field.

“Homecoming is always a great tradition and there is a lot that goes with it, but our goal is to keep our minds on the game,” he said. “Levelland is going to be a tough opponent, but we can play with them and we can beat them.”

The Cubs’ defense will have to step up its game this week to contain the Lobos’ talented young quarterback, Chris Gerber.

“We have to stay on top of him,” Smith said. “He can throw when he wants to, but he’s dangerous when he finds a hole and runs. He’s very athletic and very fast.”

Smith said Levelland has several talented skill players, including small, but nimble wide receiver Zack Estrada.

“He’s little, but he can go,” Smith said.

The Lobos will run a spread offense with a dangerous ground attack, requiring the Cubs D to stay disciplined all night.

“If we bring the same effort we showed last week and we force a few turnovers, I think we have a great chance,” Smith said.

“We are still working on improving and that started to pay off last week. I liked what I saw and the guys are beginning to understand the system and enjoying it. We’re definitely moving in the right direction as a team.”

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Cub Stadium.

