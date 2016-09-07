Cubs look to right ship Friday

The Brownfield Cubs have struggled early in their first season as a 4A team, but they hope to right the ship this week when they host the Muleshoe Mules, a perennially strong team.

The Cubs (0-2) have put plenty of points on the board in their first two outings, but missteps on defense have allowed their opponents even more.

Head Coach Bryan Welps told the Brownfield News on Tuesday that his squad is working to improve every week.

“We have some things we need to fix, but I feel like we’re moving in the right direction as a team,” he said. “We have what I think is the toughest pre-district schedule around, but that’s going to help us when we get into district play. We’ll continue to get better and we’ll be ready for the challenge when it really matters.”

This week, the Cubs defense will have its hands full against a talented Muleshoe quarterback, Beto Diaz and his favorite target, the “fast as lightning” Jason Flores.

“They pass a lot and they’re good at it,” Welps said. “They run a spread offense and run through a lot of screens. They’re not as big this year as they have been in the past, but they are very fast.”

The Cubs offense will have to step it up as well Friday, as Muleshoe has a powerful weapon in 6’4”, 215 pound defensive end Dagen Dunham, an All-State player and D-1 recruit.

“He’s the best defensive end around,” Welps said. “We’re going to have to figure out how to work with him. But I feel like we can play with this team. We’ll be able to throw the ball on them and move up the field. We just have to work together and utilize our talent for four quarters.”

Welps said he expects his seniors and captains to begin taking on more leadership of the team as his younger players get accustomed to playing at the varsity 4A level.

“We’re not hanging our heads, because we’re still working hard and we’re going to find our stride and get some wins,” he said. “Hopefully that begins Friday night.”

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Cub Stadium.

