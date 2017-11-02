Cubs likely to drop to 3A

By most estimates, it would be safe to assume that Brownfield ISD will drop to the Class 3A ranks when it comes to extracurricular activities such as academic competitions, one-act play and all sporting events in the upcoming 2018-20 University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment process.

The fate of Brownfield and every other school district in the state, however, remains in the hands of the powers that be within the UIL who are in charge with the division of football schools in the 1A through 5A brackets, who could release those findings as early as mid-to-late November.

Brownfield ISD, on Friday’s official UIL Snapshot submission day, turned in an enrollment total of 465 students, which is composed of the total campus enrollment of the Brownfield High School campus and a partial enrollment total of the Brownfield Education Center.

In the 2015 UIL Snapshot submission, Brownfield High School’s enrollment was more than 490, which landed the school district in the lower rungs of the Class 4A ranks and sent the Cubs into the Division II football classification.

Early odds however, according to some insiders who monitor all things UIL, have the Cubs moving back down into the Class 3A, Div. I ranks, where they last played in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine projects the 2018-20 UIL Realignment Class 2A division to range from 225 to 479 students. Divided in half for football realignment purposes, the 3A, Div. I estimated student enrollment range Stepp projected for the UIL was from 320 students to 479.

Stepp’s 3A, Div. II projection is from 225 students to 319.

“While the new classifications, regions and districts won’t be announced until February, this is our first clue of who will be moving up, who will be moving down, and what the state of Texas high school football will look like for the next two seasons,” said Stepp in a Friday posting on the DCTF website in relation to the UIL’s Snapshot day.

The upcoming UIL realignment will be officially released on Feb. 1, 2018 for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

