Cubs land spots on All District rosters

Almost a dozen Brownfield Cubs were included on the All District rosters for their performances throughout the recently concluded 2017 Football season.

First year Head Coach Jeff Davis told the Brownfield News that all of the Cubs players named to the All District rosters are deserving of the honor.

“This is a great group of players and they worked hard all year,” he said. “Brownfield can be proud to have these young men representing us on the All District teams.”

Those honors were as follows:

First Team Offense: Nunie Ramirez, Receiver; Chili Morin, Running Back; Derek Smith, Center; Hunter Cudd, Tackle.

First Team Defense: Derek Smith, Lineman; Nunie Ramirez, Secondary.

Second Team Offense: Adrian Martinez, Wide Receiver.

Second Team Defense: Hunter Cudd, Defensive End; Chuy Garza, Outside Line Backer.

Honorable Mention: Joe Manual Jiminez, Ethan Sanchez, Malichi Garcia, Diego Garcia, Brock Sires.

