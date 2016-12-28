Cubs, Lady Cubs to defend Caprock titles

Area basketball fans will flock to Lubbock in the days leading up to the new year for three days worth of non-stop basketball at the 58th Annual Ambucs Fibermax Caprock Classic tournament.

The Brownfield Cubs and Lady Cubs will join 80 other boys and girls teams from across Texas in the largest basketball tournament of its kind in the nation.

Both Brownfield squads are looking to defend their titles after winning the Boys and Girls brackets in 2015 — a first for BHS.

The Lady Cubs claimed their first-ever Caprock Championship with a 45-41 win over the Lubbock Titans last year.

The Cubs have won the last two Caprock tournaments and hope to add a third consecutive trophy this year.

The Cubs claimed the trophies in 2014 and 2015 by defeating Lubbock Christian High School each time.

In 2013, the Cubs lost the championship trophy to Abernathy in an overtime battle.

The Cubs also won the tournament in 2007 and 2008.

This year, however, the Brownfield squads will compete in the large school brackets.

The Lady Cubs are in the Chick-fil-A bracket with 19 other teams from as far south as Austin, as far east as Fort Worth, and as far west as El Paso.

The Cubs are part of the G. Boren bracket with 16 other teams from Lubbock, Midland, the Metroplex, Austin, and El Paso.

The Brownfield boys open their journey through this year’s tournament bracket on Day 1 when they take on Trinity in the Trinity High School gym at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

The winner of that game will next play at noon Friday at the Lubbock High School gym against the winner of Monterey/RLWI.

The loser of the first game will face off at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Monterey Box against the loser of Thursday’s match-up between Eastlake and Midland Heritage.

Opening Thursday’s action is the 9 a.m. game pitting the Brownfield Lady Cubs against the Frenship Tigerettesin the Frenship High School gym.

The winner of that game will play again at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Lubbock High School gym against the winner of Lubbock High/Greenwood.

The losers of both games will play each other at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Lubbock Christian High School gym.

The Championship games of both large school brackets will again this year be played in the Lubbock Christian University Rip Griffin Center on New Year’s Eve.

Tournament passes are available at $23 for students and $28 for adults.

Single day passes are available for $10.

A tournament pass entitles the purchaser a $4 program for half price if purchased on the first day of the tournament.

All attendees will get a wrist band.

Tournament Pass purchasers receive a ticket for a different color wristband for subsequent days.

Wristbands are good at all gyms that day and can be removed overnight.

Wristbands must be on your wrist and will be invalid if removed. For example, wristbands on purses are invalid.

For a complete list of teams and schedules, please visit www.caprockclassic.com

According to the tournament’s website, over 50 years ago, Texas Tech coach Polk Robinson approached Caprock Ambucs to co-sponsor a boy’s high school basketball tournament.

It was a great fit for Caprock Ambucs, as they were looking for a way to finance a special charity they adopted, the Lubbock Children’s Training Center, a pre-school for mentally handicapped children.

The tournament has grown from 16 teams to as many as 94 teams. This year, 80 squads will suit up.

All of the net proceeds from the tournament go to local charities and towards Ambucs’ goal of creating independence and mobility for people with disabilities.

The 58th annual FiberMax Caprock Classic will be held December 29, 30, and 31.

It is expected to be the largest tournament of its kind in the nation, with teams from across Texas that will compete over three days.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates