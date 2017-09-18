Cubs hobble Mules

By Brian Brisendine, News Editor

The third time was the charm for the Brownfield Cubs as they notched their first win of the young season with a Week 3 victory over the Muleshoe Mules Friday night on the road.

The Cubs played with a newfound intensity on their way to the 42-13 pre-district win to spoil the Mules 2017 Homecoming game, even outlasting a 40-minute lightning delay in the fourth quarter to put one more touchdown on the board late in the game.

“We stayed focused and we stuck to our game plan tonight,” Head Coach Jeff Smith told the Brownfield News following the game. “We played well in the first half of our first two games, then came out flat in the third quarter. That didn’t happen tonight and we even kept our momentum through that long delay in the fourth so I’m really proud of these guys.”

The Cubs opened scoring midway through the first frame with a short keeper by quarterback Jaelyn Nolan.

An interception in Muleshoe’s end zone set up the drive and kept the Mules off the board early.

Both squads punted away twice more to complete the first quarter.

Brownfield struck again with 9:45 left in the half when Nolan connected with Adrian Martinez on a 45-yard pass play for another score.

A two-point conversion widened the gap to 14-0.

The Mules answered with a six yard touchdown pass with five minutes remaining in the half to shrink the Cubs’ lead to 14-7.

But Brownfield’s Chili Morin punched in from the one yard line at the 2:00 mark for a 20-7 Cubs lead.

Muleshoe’s next possession worked the ball to the one yard line with under 10 seconds to go, when Cub Justin Underwood pulled down an interception to stop the drive and keep the Cubs on top 20-7 heading to the locker room for intermission.

They were quick to take control of the second half as well, when a Brownfield defender fell on a Muleshoe fumble on their opening possession.

Quarterback Brock Sires found Martinez for another Cub score, then Nunie Ramirez for the two-point conversion for a 28-7 lead with 7:23 to play in the third quarter.

The Mules fired back on their next possession, working the ball into the end zone with a quarterback sneak, but missed the extra point on the left side.

With 6:11 in the third, the Cubs maintained a 28-13 lead.

At the 3:03 mark, Cub Chuy Garza broke lose for a 20-plus yard touchdown run up the middle, then added to it with a successful two-point conversion, giving Brownfield a 36-13 advantage that would last for the remainder of the third quarter.

The Cubs broke up a Muleshoe scoring drive late in the frame with another interception in the end zone.

Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, officials haulted the game because of lightning in the vicinity.

UIL regulations call for a 30 minute break from the last lightning strike within 10 miles of the stadium.

Friday night’s break lasted 40 minutes before both squads took the field to finish the game.

Brownfield added one more touchdown with 7:34 to go on a five-yard run by Garza.

With under three minutes to go, Brownfield recovered another Muleshoe fumble then held on for the win with the game finally ending at 11:19 p.m.

Coach Smith said he was pleased to see his team begin to realize their potential.

“We talk about getting better every week and we definitely saw that tonight,” he said. “We’re staying basic and true to what we do and the guys are starting to believe in themselves. It’s nice to see a little gleam in their eyes. We always ask them for effort and we got a lot more of that tonight. It was a good game and a good win for us. They deserve it.”

The Cubs are back in action next week when they host the Levelland Lobos for their first home game of the season. The contest also will be the Cubs’ 2017 Homecoming game.

Category: Updates