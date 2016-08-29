Cubs fall in season opener

The 2016 football season didn’t get off to the start Brownfield Cubs fans hoped for Thursday night with a frustrating 48-32 loss to the Clyde Bulldogs in Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl.

The frustration came from watching the Cubs’ undeniably talented lineup struggle to put it all together throughout the night, despite moments of promise at several points in the game.

The Cubs threatened early with a drive deep into Bulldog territory, but fumbled on the 16 yard line at the 7:00 mark in the first.

The Bulldogs opened scoring with 5:40 on the clock when they connected on their first of many long passes over the fingertips of the Cubs’ secondary and into the outstretched arms of the Clyde receivers.

Minutes later, the Cubs got on the board when quarterback Jaelyn Nolan scrambled out of a busted play to find the end zone with a leap over a pair of defenders in the right corner for the score.

A two-point conversion failed and the Cubs trailed 7-6 with 2:11 in the first.

The Bulldogs were pushing toward their end zone on the next possession when Nolan picked off a pass in the end zone and returned it 103 yards for Brownfield’s second score of the night, followed by a PAT by Michael Madrigal to push ahead 13-7.

On the final play of the quarter, the Cubs picked up a Clyde fumble as the buzzer sounded.

With just over 9:00 left in the half, Brownfield added to their lead with a short four yard jog by Colby Cruz and another Madrigal PAT, good for a 20-7 lead.

On the next Bulldog drive though, QB Tanner Riley hit Brandon Berry with a 52-yard throw for a touchdown to close the gap to 20-14 with just over eight minutes on the clock.

Just four minutes later, the same Clyde duo would connected on a 33-yard pass play for yet another Bulldog touchdown and the 21-20 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half.

As the clock dwindled the Cubs hurried to reach the end zone but time ran out with Brownfield on the four yard line, unable to regain the lead before intermission.

Two minutes into the second half, Nolan connected with a gorgeous 52-yard pass up the middle to Isaiah Hood for the first score of the third quarter.

Another two-point attempt failed, giving the Cubs a 26-21 advantage.

Just two minutes later, Riley found Bulldog Payton Lopez with an 18-yard toss for another touchdown and the lead, 28-26.

The Cubs regained the lead at the 5:40 mark with a three yard run up the gut by Cruz. Brownfield’s third and final two-point conversion of the night fell short, leaving the Cubs on top 32-28.

It would be the Cubs’ final score of the game, while the bulldogs would add three more, on a pair of passes and a run to finish the game on top, 48-32.

The Cubs ran more plays and had fewer penalties than the Bulldogs, but Clyde was more effective when they had the ball, stacking up more yards and touchdowns through the air.

Nolan led the Cubs with 287 yards on the night, followed by Cruz with 96 and Hood with 85.

On defense, Trenton Rolan and Seth Cruz each notched a sack and Chili Morin led the Cubs with 12 total tackles, followed by Darius Kyle with 11.

Brownfield will be back in action Friday when they host Midland Greenwood for the Cubs’ home opener. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

