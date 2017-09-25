Cubs fade after strong start

By Brian Brisendine

News Editor

Things looked good for the Brownfield Cubs through the first quarter of their 2017 Homecoming contest with the Levelland Lobos.

But injuries and miscues took their toll and the Lobos overcame an early deficit to take control of the game, and eventually claim the pre-district win, 51-19.

The Cubs drop to 1-3 with the loss and will spend the next week evaluating how to take on the vaunted Abilene Wylie Bulldogs when they come to town Friday for Week 5 of a tough schedule.

“I saw some things I liked and I saw some things I didn’t like tonight,” Cubs head coach Jeff Smith said following the loss.

“We let them get in our heads early in the second half and that cost us, but I think we got over that in the last quarter and were able to play better football. We still have more work to do, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Cubs got on the board midway through the opening frame when quarterback Brock Sires hit Adrian Martinez on a cross route at the goal line for the opening score.

An interception by Khris Flores set up the scoring play.

On the Lobos next possession, it was Sires on the other side of the ball who pulled down the second interception of the game.

With under a minute to go in the first, Sires found Nunie Ramirez on the right side with a 46-yard pass and run for another Cubs score and a 12-0 lead to end the quarter.

The Lobos got on the board with a keeper by quarterback Chris Gerber with 11:04 left in the half. Levelland scored again with two minutes to play, then caught the Cubs in the end zone for a safety.

At halftime the Lobos were on top 15-12.

Levelland added three scores in the third and kept Brownfield out of the end zone through the period.

The Lobos scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Cubs added a score with a 75-yard pass and run from Malachi Garcia to Donte Flournoy with 9:20 to play.

Brownfield will host the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs on Friday with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

