Cubs earn All District positions

The accolades continue to come in for the The Brownfield Cubs following the 2017 baseball season.

Head Coach Bart Upchurch announced this week that 10 Cubs were named to the All District roster.

Upchurch said he was proud of his team’s season and all of the boys deserved All District honors.

Michael Madrigal, a senior, was named to the First Team for his work behind the plate. The four-year starting catcher was a trusty leader for the Cubs, according to the coach.

“Mike helped command everything we did defensively,” Upchurch said. “He was also consistent in our lineup.”

Senior Cub Dakota Oliver made the roster as First Team 1st baseman.

The coach said Oliver “did a great job around 1st base defensively all season and he had a high on base percentage offensively. He is a hard working kid.”

Kris Flores was another First Team pick as an infielder.

Upchurch said he was “outstanding at 3rd base for us this year.”

“I got a lot of compliments from other coaches on the way Kris played this season,” he said. “Offensively, he led us in a lot of categories and he swung the bat really well for us this year.

Two Cubs were First Team outfielders.

Justin Underwood and Jonathan Burris earned the honors.

Upchurch said Underwood was an unsung contributor all year.

“Justin is amazing in the outfield,” he said. “We moved him over to center field and he really took to it. Offensively, he did a great job as our leadoff man and got on base a lot.”

Burris was a three year starter for the Cubs.

“Jonathan was consistent offensively and defensively,” the coach said. “He played wherever we needed him and did a great job all around.”

Isaias Morin rounded out the Cubs’ First Team honorees for his work on the mound.

“He drew a lot of tough assignments, but the coaches we played against did not want to see him get up on that mound,” Upchurch said.

“He had close to 40 strikeouts and he didn’t walk a whole lot of guys. He was one of our best closers.”

Cubs outfielder Carlow Bazan made the All District Second Team as an outfielder.

Coach Upchurch said Bazan played different spots for the Cubs and “did a great job of never losing focus” and he “was constantly striving to get better.”

Honorable Mention honors went to Ryan Trevino, infield; Chris Martinez, pitcher; and Steven Gomez, pitcher.

The coach said Trevino moved from the outfield to second base this season and was a solid contributor.

“He swung the bat really well for us and always did whatever we needed,” he said.

Of Martinez, the coach said. “this was Chris’ first year on varsity and he came in and threw strikes for us. He has a funky delivery that throws batters off and kept us in some ball games.”

Gomez “always put the team before himself,” Upchurch said. “He played his role wherever we needed him and put us in a position to win some games.”

The Cubs finished their first season in the 4A ranks with a 10-15-1 record.

