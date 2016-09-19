Cubs continue to struggle against Lobos

For the second week in a row, things were looking up early on for the Brownfield Cubs, but they quickly fell apart as the Levelland Lobos ran away with a lopsided 77-31 Homecoming win over the struggling Cubs.

With the loss, the Cubs move to 0-4 on the season and must regroup for another tough game next week when Brownfield travels to take on Abilene Wylie.

The Cub defensed forced a quick Lobo punt on the game’s opening possession, but allowed Levelland on the board first, before answering with their own touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jaelyn Nolan to receiver Adrian Martinez to knot the game at 7-7 with 5:46 to go in the first frame.

Lobo quarterback Nick Gerber, who wracked up considerable numbers in the game, kept the ball on a 15-yard scoot up the middle for the Lobos second score to go up 14-7 at the 3:51 mark.

The Cubs kept it close with a touchdown pass from Nolan to Michael Madrigal with just over a minute left in the first quarter. A blocked PAT left Levelland in the lead, 14-13.

Gerber would lead four more scoring drives for the Lobos before halftime, taking a 42-13 lead to the locker room.

After the break, Brownfield fans saw a flash of life from their team as the Cubs marched the ball down field for a touchdown on their first possession of the second half.

Another blocked PAT left the Cubs trailing the Lobos, 42-19.

Just over a minute later though, the Lobos answered with a 76-yard drive for another touchdown to widen the gap to 49-19 with just under nine minutes to go in the third quarter and one more score in the frame on a one-yard pass to the end zone to go up 56-19.

In the final frame, Levelland continued to pull away from the flustered Cubs.

They scored just 10 seconds into the quarter with another Gerber pass to increased their lead to 63-19 with 11:49 to play.

A Levelland touchdown with 5:46 to play widened the gap to 70-19.

Brownfield’s Colby Cruz carried a handoff up the middle and into the end zone for a Cub touchdown with 3:57 to go, but another missed PAT left us trailing, 70-25.

With 3:12 to go, Levelland broke away on a 40-plus yard run for their 11th and final touchdown of the night, ticking their total up to 77-25 over the Cubs.

As the clock wound down, the Cubs found a way to get down field and called a timeout on the three yard line with 13 seconds remaining.

A pass from Nolan to Madrigal in the back corner of the end zone was good for the last touchdown of the evening, bringing the score to 77-31 after a failed two-point conversion.

Brownfield will go back to the drawing board this week to find a way to win.

Next week’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at perrennial powerhouse Abilene Wylie.

