Cubs clinch playoff berth with Lamesa win

The Brownfield Cubs fought from behind then dominated the fourth quarter to bring home a road win from Lamesa and a spot in the post-season.

The Golden Tors jumped out to an early advantage, leading the Cubs, 18-12 at the end of the first frame.

Trailing by as many as nine points in the second quarter, Brownfield knotted the score at 28-all in the final seconds before halftime.

Lamesa opened the second half with a three pointer, but Brownfield ket things close throught the period, trailing 40-39 headed into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was a different story entirely, with the Cubs going on a 13-1 run to open a gap that Lamesa was never able to close.

Six points between the squads was as close as the score got in the fourth frame, before the Cubs pulled away in the closing minutes for the convincing 64-52 conference victory.

Cub Brock Sires led all scorers on the night with 25 points. Sires’ tally came on three shots from behind the arc, four buckets from the paint, and a perfect 8-of-8 effort at the charity stripe.

He was followed by Zach Muniz with 18 points and Malachi Garcia with nine.

Jeronimo Quintanilla added six points, while Nunie Ramirez was good for four and Adrian Martinez put up two.

Head Coach Steve Rhodes praised his team’s performance in what he called a “great basketball game from both sides.”

“The kids did a great job late,” he said. “We found a way to get back into it. We attacked the rim and made our free throws. We’re in the playoffs and we feel like we can play anybody up north. Anybody in our district can. We feel good. These guys deserve it.”

The Cubs are wrap up their regular season Tuesday in Seminole.

