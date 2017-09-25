Cub tennis stays hot

Last Saturday the Cubs tennis team hit the road and traveled to Snyder for a non district match against the Tigers.

The day got off to a great start for The Cubs, as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead at the conclusion of the doubles round.

Brownfield got wins from Nikolas Salazar / Jason Cabe (6-3, 6-0), Devin Rodriguez / Jacob Clark (6-4, 4-6, 10-8), Regan Harrell / Holly Williams (6-2, 6-2), Julie Enns / Cassidy Cooper (6-1, 6-3), Darrianne Dorris / Alazeah Mireles (6-4, 6-2), and Alan Cowan / Chris Burris won by default.

There was no let down from the Cubs in singles, as they went out and took the first 10 matches to come off the court.

Brownfield earned victories from Salazar (4-6, 7-6(5), 10-8), Cabe (6-0, 6-1), Rodriguez (6-0, 6-1), Clark (6-1, 6-2), Cowan (6-4, 6-3), Burris (6-1, 6-3), Harrell (6-1, 6-2), Williams (6-1, 6-1), Enns (6-0, 6-1), and Cooper 6-2, 6-0).

It was another good day for the Cubs, and they extended their winning streak to 5 matches with the 16-3 victory over the Snyder Tigers.

The Brownfield boys were also able to walk out of Snyder with a 9-0 sweep of doubles and singles.

“Again, our consistency continues to improve and impress me,” said Head Coach Rich Hammons. “Our players are really doing a good job of putting the ball deep in the court and moving their opponent. Nik Salazar had an absolutely outstanding match. He just never quit. Although he found himself in a 1-5 deficit in the second set, he never gave up. He fought hard and clawed his way back into the match. He ended up taking the second set to a tiebreaker, which he won 7-5, and then won the match with a 10-8 win in a third set tiebreaker. Cassidy has really strengthened our depth on the girls side, and is playing some of her best tennis of the year.”

Last Tuesday, the Brownfield tennis team hosted SPCHEA in a non district matchup.

The Cubs were able to jump out to a 5-2 lead following the doubles round, with wins coming from Jason Cabe/Nik Salazar (6-3, 6-1), Jacob Clark/Alan Cowan (6-3, 6-2), Regan Harrell/Holly Williams (6-1, 6-3), Lexie Nave/Julie Enns (6-0, 6-0), Cassidy Cooper/Darrianne Dorris (6-1, 6-3). The Cubs followed up their doubles with a strong run in singles, taking wins in 11 of the 12 matches.

The Cubs garnered wins from Salazar (6-4, 7-5), Cabe (6-1, 6-1), Devin Rodriguez (6-3, 6-0), Clark (6-3, 7-6), and Parker Ragain 6-1, 6-0). The Lady Cubs got wins from Harrell (6-3, 6-4), Williams (7-5, 6-4), Nave (8-2), Enns (6-2, 6-2), Cooper (6-0, 6-1), and Dorris (6-2, 6-3).

The Lady Cubs finished a perfect 9-0 on the day, sweeping the doubles and singles.

Overall, the Brownfield Cubs won the match by a final score of 16-3.

“We are seeing big improvement with the consistency and even though we are a young team, they are getting enough court time under their belt that they are beginning to look like a more veteran squad,” Hammons said. “We are fighting for every point and making it difficult for opponents. We also got big wins from Holly Williams and Jacob Clark. They each had to work hard to overcome tough opponents and earn big wins for the team.”

