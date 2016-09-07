Cub stadium is a ‘D’Light

When the Brownfield Cubs took the field Friday night for their home opener, it was on a perfectly manicured, vibrant green grass field, bedecked with fresh white paint for sidelines and hash marks and a bright red Cub paw at the 50-yard line.

Cub Stadium is a member of a shrinking club.

The local landmark, which has played host to thousands of Cub athletes and fans through the decades, is one of the few 4A high school stadiums in the state with a real grass playing field, rather than the pristine, maintenance free artificial turf taking over the football landscape.

What might be viewed as a relic by some, lacking the flawlessly fabricated astroturf so prevalent in stadiums today, Cub field actually is a proud reminder of what hard work and dedication can achieve.

For the last decade, that hard work and dedication has been the primary focus of one man — Darren Doyle.

Some folks simply call him “D” and some don’t even know his name, but almost everyone recognizes his frequent and genuine, wide grin.

“I’ve got a job I love and the support of my family and friends,” he said through that same toothy smile. “Life is good.”

Doyle can be found working at Cub Stadium almost seven days a week, even admitting “it’s more like six and a half.”

He checks the field prior to church on Sundays, then takes the remainder of the weekend off.

But the rest of the week, he’s there.

The wide expanse of grass must be mowed three times a week during Summer and through football season and at least weekly until the end of the spring track season.

Doyle makes sure the field is watered, weeded, fertilized, and tended to just as much as or more than anyone’s manicured front lawn — but on a much grander scale.

“I do this for the kids,” he told the Brownfield News. “I think if they have pride in their home, maybe they’ll have a better game. Maybe they’ll perform better. This place means a lot to me and I want it to mean a lot to them too.”

Doyle’s passion for Cub Stadium is matched by his appreciation of the Brownfield community.

“This is my home,” he said. “This is where I’ll be buried. Brownfield changed my life.”

That’s quite a statement, considering how he got here.

Darren was working with a traveling carnival that stopped in Brownfield for a three-day stint in 2004.

He had an accident on a flight of stairs and severely broke his leg in the fall.

A woman he had never met was there to help him. She was his angel that day and she still is.

Darren married her and the couple are best friends and partners today with four children, all of whom are “Brownfield Cubs through and through!”

Darren and Martha Doyle have four kids, Deja, Shyanne, Kenneth, and Denae, and they support each other in every endeavor.

“She is a blessing from the Lord,” he said. “She nursed me back to health and I helped her become a nurse. That’s a beautiful partnership.”

While overlooking the field he works hard on, he mentioned other mentors who make Brownfield a better place.

“Bill ‘Doc’ Grant has been a very close friend and he has helped mould me into the man I am today,” he said. “And I wouldn’t be whole without Eli Garcia. We work together as a team. I’ve learned a lot from both of them. And I couldn’t do what I do without Bryan Paiva. He’s not just a boss, but a great mentor and friend. He gives great advice and is a great leader. This town has lots of fine folks and I feel blessed every day to be a part of it.”

Darren earns high praise from everyone who knows him and many who don’t.

Several comments were overheard Friday about how good the football field looked.

The man who spends more time on that grass than anyone else was quick to point out how good it looks.

“Our field is amazing and that’s because of D,” said Cubs Head Coach Bryan Welps. “He works from sun up to sun down and he takes pride in every blade of grass out there.

He’s out there on Saturday morning picking up trash in the stands and by noon, you’d never know we had a game there.

“I can point to him when I’m coaching these kids and say ‘that’s what hard work looks like’,” he continued. “He’s a fine man that earns his wage every single day and that’s something to be admired. And even better…he’s a Cubs fan.”

Brownfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe echoed Coach Welps’ praise for Darren.

“D is amazing,” she said. “We never have to worry about how our field and our facility will look for our fans and our guests because we know he has put in the work to make it great. But in addition to that, he’s great with people and he’s good for our kids. He is an asset for BISD and this community.”

In the end, all the work, all the pride, and the unquestionable results, all come down to Darren’s philosophy.

“I tell my kids everyday, no matter what you do, do it right.” he said. “You’re not doing it for yourself. You’re not doing it for your boss. You’re doing it for God and your reward will be great.”

Category: Updates